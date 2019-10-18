Boris Johnson scrambles for support on Brexit deal ahead of vote
MPs urge government to run numbers on Johnson's deal
Parliament's Treasury Committee has demanded a fresh economic forecast on the cost of leaving the European Union with Boris Johnson's new deal, before lawmakers vote on whether to approve it on Saturday.
The group's acting chair Catherine McKinnell has written to Chancellor Sajid Javid demanding the government’s finance ministry provide an updated economic analysis.
“MPs are being asked to vote on a Brexit deal on Saturday without all the relevant information - the government must provide it urgently,” she tweeted alongside the letter.
The government last provided an economic Brexit impact assessment in November 2018. It said the UK would be worse off under all scenarios studied by Theresa May’s government.
What is happening in Parliament on Saturday?
Tomorrow's sitting in Parliament is historic and unusual. MPs have only sat on a Saturday four times before, most recently to deal with the outbreak of the Falklands War in 1982.
The first notable event will be a behind-closed-doors meeting of the European Research Group, or ERG -- the all-important bloc of Brexit hardliners in the Conservative Party, who mostly refused to support Theresa May's deal three times.
Then Boris Johnson will address Parliament from 9:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET), kicking off what could be a mammoth debate in the chamber over his Brexit deal.
There is no end time specified on the order paper; discussions can continue "until any hour."
But if the deal isn't passed by 11 p.m., Johnson is required by law to request a Brexit delay -- so he'll be looking to conclude proceedings well before then.
Boris Johnson can't celebrate his Brexit win for long
Boris Johnson has taken the first step up his Brexit mountain. If he's careless, he could be buried under an avalanche.
As he travels back to London from Brussels, the British Prime Minister has good reason to feel upbeat. He was told he'd never get a new Brexit deal and that his plans to replace the Irish border backstop were a non-starter. Yet, as his swaggering senior advisers were keen to point out to journalists here in Brussels, he's proved everyone wrong.
That's the good news. The bad news is that he might have kicked off a chain of events that could bring his time as Prime Minister to a premature end. He now faces what will be two of the most painful days of his career back in London.
On Friday, Johnson will have to convince lawmakers across the political divide that they should back his new Brexit deal.
It's a tough ask.
Johnson's new deal looks a hell of a lot like Theresa May's hated deal. In reality, pretty much all that Johnson has done is remove one part of the Withdrawal Agreement -- the Irish backstop -- and replace it with something much more complicated. And Johnson, it mustn't be forgotten, voted against May's deal -- twice. His resignation from May's cabinet over her Brexit plans began the backlash that ultimately ended her premiership.
Friday's big Brexit question: Does Boris Johnson have enough votes?
After months of tortured negotiations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson did what few thought he could (or even wanted) to do, and negotiated a Brexit deal.
As European leaders gathered for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Johnson and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced a breakthrough. "Where there's a will, there's a deal," Juncker said on Twitter, while Johnson hailed an "excellent" pact.
"The extraction having been done, the building now begins," Johnson told reporters shortly afterwards, before tucking into a roast veal dinner with the remaining 27 EU leaders.
The agreement replaces former PM Theresa May's derided backstop mechanism with a solution that she dismissed long ago -- putting a customs border in the Irish sea, and maintaining some EU regulations in Northern Ireland, but not in the rest of the UK.
It was instantly attacked by opposition MPs but promoted by Johnson's allies, who lauded their leader for doing what was once considered impossible.
But that was the easy part.
Now, Johnson faces the fight of his political life to raise support for the deal in Parliament. And he only has one day in which to do it, before a historic sitting on Saturday in which the next phase of Brexit will be decided.
With a razor-tight margin expected, every vote will count. So prepare for a frenzied day in Westminster, as the Prime Minister gets back from Brussels and attempts to drum up support for his plan.