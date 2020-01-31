Brexit day is here, as UK officially leaves EU

In a few short hours, the UK will finally leave the European Union. No less than 1,316 days since Brits shook the world by voting "to Brexit," the moment finally comes at 11 p.m local time.

It's a huge moment in British history that will have implications far beyond the borders of the UK. But at the moment it actually takes place, rather than roar into a new era of independence, Brexit will happen with a whimper.

Brexiteers wanted to hear the chimes of Big Ben as they celebrate outside the House of Parliament. They wanted a fireworks show and flowing champagne. Instead, Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit party, will play a recording of the bells through a loudspeaker. There will be no fireworks. And as Westminster is a controlled drinking zone, revellers have been advised to not bring along alcohol.

London's famous clock, Big Ben, is under repair. A campaign to sound its bells the moment Britain leaves the EU was unsuccessful. Getty Images Europe

Instead, some of the most prominent Brexiteer voices will be celebrating in private at home, trying to reflect the fact that this monumental event falls on a country still bitterly divided over leaving the EU.

Steve Baker, the chairman of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group, said yesterday: "I will allow myself a smile, I’ll allow myself that glass of Champagne, I will enjoy myself. But I’ll celebrate discreetly, and I will celebrate in a way which is respectful of the genuine sorrow that others are feeling at the same time."

That sentiment appears to be the case across the majority of the broad Brexit coalition. However, it's unlikely to placate the 48% of voters who didn't want to leave the EU. In the coming days, expect talk of pressuring the government to pursue the softest possible Brexit to ramp up. Expect Scottish nationalists to demand the chance to have another vote on independence. And expect diehard Remainers to kickstart a campaign to one day find a way back into the EU.

Brexit might have happened, but the arguments about it in this country are far from over.