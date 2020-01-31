Brexit day is here, as UK officially leaves EU
Brexit supporters say goodbye, and good riddance
Hundreds of Brexit supporters gathered early Friday at Parliament Square to mark the moment, despite the ban on alcohol, fireworks and live music.
Daljit Bhullar, 60, an accountant from Kent (left) said that today was like an "Independence Day" for the UK. "It’s taken three years to get here and now it’s our time,” she said.
“There was a lot of anti-Brexit feeling but I’m glad it happened. It had to happen.”
Supporters waved the Union Jack, while others held signs saying "Bye bye," "End of EU rule," and "Leave means leave."
European leaders say 'Adieu'
European leaders have sent a message of remorse as the UK leaves the EU, but they are also trying send notes of hope and optimism for the remaining 27 member states.
President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said that tomorrow would be a "new dawn" for Europe.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said there "will always be a seat kept" at the table for the UK if it wanted to return.
But French President Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to send a message of alarm to the EU's remaining members, saying that Brexit offered lessons on what "lies, exaggeration and simplification" could do to democracies.
Boris Johnson calls for unity on "dawn of a new era"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call for unity and “national renewal” in a speech he’ll deliver an hour before the UK formally leaves the European Union.
“Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward,” Johnson is expected to say in a pre-recorded speech, as the nation enters an 11-month transition period, in which the PM hopes to finalize a trade deal with the EU.
“And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning,” he will say.
“This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act.”
“It is a moment of real national renewal and change.”
“This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.”
“This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up.”
Brexit day is here, but the country's out with a flop
In a few short hours, the UK will finally leave the European Union. No less than 1,316 days since Brits shook the world by voting "to Brexit," the moment finally comes at 11 p.m local time.
It's a huge moment in British history that will have implications far beyond the borders of the UK. But at the moment it actually takes place, rather than roar into a new era of independence, Brexit will happen with a whimper.
Brexiteers wanted to hear the chimes of Big Ben as they celebrate outside the House of Parliament. They wanted a fireworks show and flowing champagne. Instead, Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit party, will play a recording of the bells through a loudspeaker. There will be no fireworks. And as Westminster is a controlled drinking zone, revellers have been advised to not bring along alcohol.
Instead, some of the most prominent Brexiteer voices will be celebrating in private at home, trying to reflect the fact that this monumental event falls on a country still bitterly divided over leaving the EU.
Steve Baker, the chairman of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group, said yesterday: "I will allow myself a smile, I’ll allow myself that glass of Champagne, I will enjoy myself. But I’ll celebrate discreetly, and I will celebrate in a way which is respectful of the genuine sorrow that others are feeling at the same time."
That sentiment appears to be the case across the majority of the broad Brexit coalition. However, it's unlikely to placate the 48% of voters who didn't want to leave the EU. In the coming days, expect talk of pressuring the government to pursue the softest possible Brexit to ramp up. Expect Scottish nationalists to demand the chance to have another vote on independence. And expect diehard Remainers to kickstart a campaign to one day find a way back into the EU.
Brexit might have happened, but the arguments about it in this country are far from over.