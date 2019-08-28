What Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament means for Brexit

Brexit shock as UK PM asks Queen to suspend Parliament
Opponents of a no-deal Brexit just got royally outflanked.
Boris Johnson’s wheeze of getting the Queen to order a five-week suspension of Parliament means his critics have much less time than they thought to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.
Before today, their preferred option was to pass a law requiring the government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline and hold a second referendum, should negotiations with the EU fail to result in a deal.
But with Parliament due to return from its annual summer break on September 3, they now have just four days to engineer the required legislation before Johnson’s suspension takes effect.
That could force them to fall back on Plan B – a vote of no-confidence in the government. The trouble is, for that to succeed, they need Conservative lawmakers to vote against their own party, which was always going to be a tall order.
In any event, a new parliamentary session will begin on October 14 with the traditional State Opening of Parliament and Queen’s Speech, when the monarch reads out a text written by Downing Street that sets out the government’s legislative priorities. That’s typically followed by several days of parliamentary debate. And while Johnson has hitherto been happy to tear up the norms of British political life, this is a tradition that will suit him very well.
An EU Council summit is due to take place on October 17 and 18. If Johnson returns from this event brandishing a new Brexit deal, he will hope to ram it through Parliament in the two weeks left until Brexit day. And after that? A swift general election, riding the wave of Brexit triumph, to cement his authority?
But if negotiations with the EU fail and Johnson sets a path to no-deal, things could look very different. The trouble for his opponents is that, by this point, their room for maneuver would be severely limited.
Even if they could muster enough support to pass a vote of no confidence, UK law sets out a two-week window for a new government to be formed, or a general election to be called. Meanwhile, the Brexit countdown clock would continue to tick.
Opponents of Brexit are already denouncing Johnson’s machinations as a constitutional outrage and are planning a parliamentary showdown next week.
Johnson however, seems very pleased with himself, pointing out that Parliament will be sitting in the run-up to Brexit and the whole affair is perfectly in order, given that his predecessor, Theresa May, had allowed the previous parliamentary session to drag on.
Whatever happens, it’s clear that next week will be very bumpy indeed – and, as ever with Brexit, only the rashest of pundits would attempt to predict the outcome with any degree of certainty. Time to buckle up.
Speaker Bercow calls Johnson's move an "offense" against democracy
House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has criticized the Prime Minister’s decision to shut down Parliament.
“Shutting down Parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives," Bercow said in a statement.
“However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country,” he added.
The House of Commons Speaker’s role is to chair debates in the Commons. The role requires him to remain politically impartial at all times.
However, Bercow has taken a more active approach to the role in recent months, prompting some hardline Brexiteer MPs to say Bercow is biased against them, and feel that he opposes Britain's departure from the EU.
EU remains tight-lipped
The European Commission is watching the latest turmoil in the United Kingdom -- but won't speculate on what it means for the Brexit process.
Mina Andreeva, a spokesperson for European Commission, said:
We don’t comment on internal political procedures of our member states and we’re also not going to speculate what this means in terms of next steps in the UK’s parliament procedures. I think this is for the UK to answer.
Analyst: Johnson has "gone nuclear"
Boris Johnson has dramatically raised the stakes in his battle with MPs trying to stop a no-deal Brexit, Eurasian Group analyst and former EU and UK official Mujtaba Rahman said.
"He intends to deny Parliament the precious time it needs to pass a law instructing him to seek [a Brexit] extension beyond 31 October," Rahman said.
Now that Boris has gone nuclear, it may require MPs to switch back to their own nuclear option—passing a no-confidence vote in the Government next week. The PM’s aides insist it is normal for a new Government to hold a Queen’s Speech and deny the charge of suppressing debate, though few MPs will believe that.
Rahman said MPs will "try every trick in their book to stop Johnson’s plans and now try to pass a law in the short September session."
Prominent Conservative rebel says Parliament suspension is "outrageous act"
Conservative rebel Dominic Grieve, who opposes a no-deal Brexit, called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament an “outrageous act.”
Grieve told the BBC: “This is a deliberate act by him to try and engineer that Parliament shouldn’t sit… in order to prevent from discussing business.”
The former attorney general called the move “unconstitutional” and said members of the House of Commons “are going to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”
“If the PM persists with this” then “the chances are that his administration will collapse,” Grieve said, warning “there will be a vote of no confidence.”
The pound doesn't like this
The British pound dropped by as much as 0.9% against the dollar after the news broke that Boris Johnson had asked the Queen to suspend Parliament.
Sterling slipped to bellow $1.22, before bouncing back to trade 0.6% lower.
The pound has been volatile since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Investors are worried the UK could crash out of the European Union without a deal, an event that even the Treasury's own forecasters believe could push the country into recession.
What is the Queen's Speech -- and can the Queen say no?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament. While he has to request the monarch to do this, the Queen's role in the process is formal.
Can the Queen refuse?
Kings and queens in the past used their power of prorogation to suit their own purposes, but the Queen's role nowadays is purely ceremonial.
While the UK doesn't have a written constitution, the Queen's powers are commanded by conventions that give her very little room to manoeuver.
As Head of State, the Queen must remain strictly neutral when it comes to politics. The Queen formally prorogues on the advice of the Privy Council, a group of the most senior lawmakers.
In other words, the likelihood is zero.
What is the Queen's Speech?
The Queen's Speech lays out the government’s future plans and the bills it plans to introduce. While its timing is flexible, it usually happens in the spring, marking the beginning of a new parliamentary session.
Queen Elizabeth II reads out the speech, written by the government, during a special ceremony in the House of Lords.
The Parliament is typically suspended for a short period of time before the new session starts. However, the timing of this suspension is controversial -- because it effectively cuts short the time lawmakers have to stop a potential no-deal Brexit.