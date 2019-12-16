Champions League draw: Teams discover their fate in the last 16

After three months, a record 308 goals scored and no shortage of controversy, the Champions League group stages came to a close last week.

Today, the remaining 16 teams find out who they will face in the knockout stages.

For Monday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, the teams are divided into two pots, with group winners in Pot One and group runners-up in Pot Two.

Clubs that have already played each other in the group stages or clubs from the same country cannot be drawn together in the last 16.

For the first time in competition history, the last 16 teams are from the Europe's top five leagues: England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Group winners: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, Red Bull Leipzig and Valencia.

Runners-up: Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, Atletico, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Chelsea.

The draw begins at 11am GMT (6am ET).