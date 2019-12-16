Champions League draw: Teams discover their fate in the last 16
The favorite
Though Manchester City has never won the Champions League, the bookmakers have Pep Guardiola's side as favorite to lift the trophy this season.
Unlike its Premier League counterpart Liverpool, City's progress to the last 16 was a walk in the park.
The club's best showing in the Champions League was a semifinal appearance under Manuel Pellegrini in 2016.
Under Guardiola, City has never advanced past the quarterfinals and the Catalan coach knows the pressure is on to deliver the title owner Sheikh Mansour craves the most.
However, speaking back in October before the competition got underway, Guardiola didn't sound terribly optimistic.
The people say about the Champions League, that target. We still are not ready. We create a lot, don't concede, but can improve. We've scored a lot over the last two seasons and I don't have doubts about that, but we have to keep going, work on that."
The holder
For defending champion Liverpool, this year's competition has been anything but plain sailing.
Already beaten by Napoli away from home, the Reds could only muster a draw against the Italians at Anfield.
It meant Jurgen Klopp's side went into its final match in Group E against a dangerous Red Bull Salzburg team needing to avoid defeat to guarantee a place in the last 16.
Salzburg, spearheaded by record-breaking teenager Erling Braut Håland, needed to win to secure passage through to the knockout stages.
"We need to play it like a final," Klopp said.
For Liverpool fans watching around the world, it probably felt like one, too.
For almost 60 nerve-shredding minutes the sides could not be separated ... until 100 seconds saved Liverpool's Champions League hopes.
Goals from former Salzburg boy Naby Keita and star man Mo Salah ensured Liverpool didn't become the first defending champion to exit at the group stages since Chelsea in 2012.