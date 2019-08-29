Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages
Dangers lurking in the deep
While the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern will be confident of progressing to the knockout phase, there are plenty of dangers lurking in pots two and three.
Real Madrid, 12-time champion of Europe, is in the second pot, alongside city rival Atletico Madrid, last year’s finalist Tottenham, and 2013 runner-up Borussia Dortmund.
Ajax, which reached the semifinals of the competition last season, is back once again having qualified through a playoff against Cypriot club Apoel Nicosia.
Napoli, Benfica and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk could also provide testing opposition.
There are also plenty of potentially tricky teams awaiting Europe’s heavyweights in pot three.
Inter Milan, buoyed by the recent signing of Belgium international Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, will certainly be one to watch.
Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and Spain’s Valencia, both of which have reached the final of the competition, will also provide a difficult examination.
Lyon, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Bruges will also be hoping to spring a surprise, particularly at home.
Klopp downplays Liverpool's chances of a repeat
It seems only yesterday that Liverpool overcame Tottenham in Madrid to become European champion for a sixth time.
A remarkable campaign, in which it overturned a 3-0 first leg defeat by Barcelona in the semifinal to win 4-3 on aggregate, was rounded off by winning an all-English final in the Spanish capital on June 1.
But can Liverpool prevail once again? Boss Jurgen Klopp is unsure.
“I will have no problem with it (reaching the final) if it happens again, but at this moment I am not too sure it will,” Klopp told UK media on Wednesday.
“We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and I don’t see us, the English teams, dominating. I really think a lot of teams have a good chance.”
Here's how they line up
So how does this draw work then? What's a "Coefficient"? Can Liverpool play Tottenham again? So many questions.
Fortunately, Ben Morse is here to guide you through the permutations ahead of the draw.
The 32 teams are split into four pots with the top one, which includes holder Liverpool and Europa League winner Chelsea, also joined by the champions of the continent's six highest-ranked leagues. Those teams are Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Zenit St Petersburg.
The remaining 24 teams are divided into pots two to four according to their club coefficient rankings -- a ranking system devised by UEFA based on a team's previous results in Europe.
No team can play another team from its own association, ensuring Tottenham, for example, which is in pot two, will not be drawn against one of the other English sides.
Pot one:
Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Zenit St Petersburg.
Pot two:
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax, Benfica.
Pot three:
Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Bruges, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb.
Pot four:
Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille.
"The Champions"
Hello!
Welcome to the draw for the 2019/2020 European Champions League and if you're anything like us, you've probably spent the day humming that famous theme tune and creating various versions of the infamous 'group of death'.
Anyway, the waiting is now over, the Champions League is back and quite frankly, we cannot wait for it to get started.
All eyes are on Monaco for the group stage draw of the competition with all 32 teams eyeing a place in the showpiece final on Saturday May 30 in Istanbul.
Excited? You should be. So sit back, relax, soak it in, and let us guide you through the action.
Ajax scrapes through
At one point, it looked entirely likely that Ajax -- last season's surprise package and beaten semifinalist -- would miss out on the group stages entirely.
Due to the Dutch domestic league's poor UEFA ranking, the Eredivisie champion had to come through two qualifying rounds to reach this year's competition.
After narrowly edging past Greek side PAOK 5-4 on aggregate, Ajax booked its place in the draw by beating Cypriot team APOEL FC thanks to a 2-0 home win.
Losing key players Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Kasper Dolberg and Lasse Schöne from last season's semifinal means Ajax could struggle to replicate those feats.