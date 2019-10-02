Champions League: Napoli and Borussia Dortmund face difficult away tests

It's back! After the drama of Tuesday, the Champions League returns with no less than eight matches taking place on Wednesday. So if you've regained your breath after watching Bayern send seven past Tottenham and Real given a rough ride by Club Brugge, then you're in the right place.

Which teams are playing?

It's all eyes on the Camp Nou as Barcelona hosts Inter Milan in the biggest clash of the night. Held to a draw in the opening round by Dortmund, Barca will be hoping to overcome an Inter side that snatched a late draw against Slavia Prague. Elsewhere, defending champion Liverpool hosts Red Bull Salzburg, while last year's semifinalist Ajax is away at Valencia.

Live scores: All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless stated

Group E: Genk vs Napoli (12.55pm ET), Liverpool vs Salzburg

Group F: Slavia Prague vs Borussia Dortmund (12.55pm ET), Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Group G: RB Leipzig vs Lyon, Zenit St. Petersburg vs Benfica

Group H: Lille vs Chelsea, Valencia vs Ajax