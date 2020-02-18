Champions League: Defending champion Liverpool travels to Atletico, Dortmund hosts PSG
Guess who's back?
Tonight sees teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland return to Champions League action -- but with a second different team this season.
The 19-year-old starred for Red Bull Salzburg in the group stages and his goalscoring exploits in the competition -- eight goals in six matches -- made him the most sought after youngster in Europe.
Borussia Dortmund beat every other team to the Norwegian's signature -- including Real Madrid and Manchester United -- and to say Haaland has hit the ground running in Germany would be something of an understatement.
An incredible 23-minute hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut has been followed by another five goals to take his total to eight in his first five matches -- a league record.
Oh, and he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Month for January despite only playing 60 minutes.
Earlier this season, CNN traveled to Salzburg to speak to Haaland's then coach Jesse Marsch about what makes him such a special talent.
You can watch the interview below.
Team news at Signal Iduna Park
Here's how Borussia Dortmund lines up for its match against PSG.
Coach Lucien Favre names an unchanged starting XI from the 4-0 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.
And here is how Thomas Tuchel lines his team up on his return to Dortmund.
Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are the three chosen to lead the line -- and just look at that substitutes bench.
Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia.
Not bad really, is it?
Team news at the Wanda Metropolitano
Liverpool makes two changes from the team that beat Norwich City in the English Premier League on Saturday, with Sadio Mané and Fabinho coming in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta.
Atletico is without the injured Kieran Trippier, João Félix and Diego Costa (hernia).
Without Félix and Costa, the attacking duties will fall to Alvaro Morata and Ángel Correa.
Meanwhile Thomas Lemar will have the job of countering the threat of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.
Fiery welcome
No, that's not the apocalypse -- it's just Atletico Madrid fans welcoming their team bus to the Wanda Metropolitano.
Will be Liverpool or Atleti that wilts in the heat this evening?
Memories are made of this ...
June 1, 2019 was a red letter day for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's team won the Champions League -- the club's sixth European Cup title -- after beating Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the the Wanda Metropolitano thanks to Mo Salah's first-half penalty and Divock Origi's goal in the game's closing stages.
This is what it meant to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as he embraced his father Brain, who in 2013 had been diagnosed with throat cancer.
��My dad has been through a lot over the past few years, not only with himself but with his family,” Henderson said after the final.
“I am sure he will be so proud to see us win the game and win the Champions League. It will mean the world to him. I am just glad I can put a smile on his face.”
Neymar can lead PSG to glory ... but first he needs to stay fit
Given how many star names Paris Saint-Germain boasts in its squad, the French giant once again came into the Champions League as one of the favorites.
However, memories of recent capitulations in the knockout stages still linger like a bad dream in the minds of PSG fans and players.
First came the loss to Barcelona, a sickening 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou that undid all the hard work of a 4-0 victory in Paris in the first leg.
And last season it happened again, on that occasion a 3-1 defeat -- including a stoppage-time penalty -- against Manchester United on home soil condemning the club to an early exit once again.
Star forward Neymar missed that tie due to injury -- another in what is now a long list during his time at PSG -- but the Brazilian is fit and raring to go against Borussia Dortmund.
If he can stay fit for the remainder of the season, the French side has a serious shot at that first Champions League title it so desperately craves.
Partey like it's 2020
Ghana international Thomas Partey's journey to Atletico Madrid was one of flight and resilience to become a professional footballer in one of European football’s top leagues.
Of having to work three times as hard as other players because you’re “African” and having succeeded in fulfilling that ambition, not forgetting about those who have made that journey from Africa in search of a similar dream.
You can read more about Partey's remarkable career in this interview with Dermot Corrigan here.