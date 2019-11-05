Champions League: Barcelona looks to bounce back from embarrassing defeat

It's back! We're at the halfway mark in this season's Champions League group stages and most teams are still within touching distance of a place in the knockout stages (sorry Bayer Leverkusen fans, we're not looking at you).

Which teams are playing? There's an early treat to look forward to in Tuesday's fixtures, as Barcelona hopes to bounce back against Slavia Prague following a shock 3-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday.

Later on, Borussia Dortmund welcomes Inter Milan in what could prove to be the decisive clash in this year's 'Group of Death,' with both sides level on four points and a showdown with Barcelona still to come.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Liverpool hosts Genk and Napoli welcomes Salzburg in what could well be the tie of the day.

The Austrian side, featuring teenage sensation Erling Braut Håland, was unlucky to come away from its previous matches against Liverpool and Napoli without a point and will be hoping to make amends.

Tuesday's fixtures (kick off at 3pm ET unless stated)

Group E: Liverpool vs. Genk, Napoli vs. RB Salzburg

Group F: Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague (12:55pm), Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan

Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg vs. RB Leipzig (12:55pm), Lyon vs. Benfica

Group H: Chelsea vs. Ajax, Valencia vs. Lille