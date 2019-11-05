Champions League: Barcelona looks to bounce back from embarrassing defeat
Upsets round 2?
Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be hoping to put embarrassing weekend defeats behind them with good Champions League performances this week.
Lionel Messi and co. suffered a 3-1 loss away to Levante, while Bayern Munich was humbled 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Two weeks ago, Slavia Prague pushed Barcelona all the way in a narrow 2-1 defeat and the Catalan side will need to up its game considerably to avoid another upset tonight.
You can read about a bad day for two of Europe's biggest clubs -- and two of the favorites for this season's Champions League -- here.
For Niko Kovac, the hammering against Frankfurt ultimately cost him his job.
Read all about him
There's one player whose name has been on the lips of every Champions League viewer this season ... and he's not called Lionel Messi.
RB Salzburg's teenage star Erling Braut Håland has rewritten the competition's history books, becoming the first ever player to score as many as six goals in his first three Champions League appearances.
Despite his heroics, the 19-year-old has been on the wrong end of defeats to Liverpool and Napoli in Salzburg's previous two matches but will be hoping to make amends in Naples this evening.
Håland has scored a staggering 22 goals in 16 matches so far this season -- including four hat-tricks -- to make him one of the most in-demand players in world football.
You can read more about his record-breaking exploits here.