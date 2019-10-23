Champions League: Clash of the young titans as Ajax takes on Chelsea
Ajax trying to move on from heartbreak
Ajax vs. Chelsea is one of Wednesday's early kick offs -- a game that could well have ended up being a clash between the Champions League holder and Europa League winner.
For Ajax, the scars of last season still burn bright.
Few football fans will forget the pictures of those in red and white collapsing to the turf in the aftermath of its astonishing Champions League semifinal defeat by Tottenham last season.
Leading 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate at halftime, Ajax appeared destined for a showdown with Liverpool in Madrid.
But, as Liverpool had proved just 24 hours earlier as they fought back from 3-0 down to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate to reach the final, it's best to always expect the unexpected in the Champions League
For Ajax, that unexpected twist came in the form of Lucas Moura, who scored two goals in four minutes to drag Tottenham to 2-2 on the night just before the hour mark. And then, with some Ajax fans already thinking about browsing for cheap flights to Madrid, Moura struck a 96th-minute winner to take Spurs through on away goals.
For Tottenham, ecstasy. For Ajax, numbness, emptiness, the unfathomable.
“Last season was last season,” Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag told reporters.
“We are now building and developing a new team and we need to improve with each passing game. With the process you stumble sometimes, but you have to get back up quickly.”
Fancy a stat?
We love stats, don't you? Here are a few of our favorites ahead of Ajax vs. Chelsea.
- Ajax is unbeaten in all competitions so far this season (W13 D4). Its last defeat came at home to Tottenham in the Champions League semifinal second leg on May 8.
- The Dutch side has scored 28 goals in its past 10 matches in all competitions, and had kept four successive clean sheets before Saturday's 2-1 win at RKC Waalwijk.
- Callum Hudson-Odoi set up Marcos Alonso's winner against Newcastle at the weekend and, aged 18 years 346 days, is the second youngest player to provide an assist in three consecutive Premier League matches after Michael Owen (18 years 27 days) in January 1998.
- Chelsea has won its last five matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding only three.
One to watch: Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea isn't short of young talent but in Callum Hudson-Odoi it has a player that everybody is talking about.
The 18-year-old, who recently returned to action after a lengthy lay-off with an Achilles injury, signed a new five-year deal in September after speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.
Hudson-Odoi, who has already made his full England debut, scored two wonderful goals for the Under-21 team against Austria earlier this month.
He could line up alongside fellow youth product and England teammate Tammy Abraham with Chelsea coach Frank Lampard placing trust in the club's young players.
Here's what Lampard told reporters Tuesday when asked if Hudson-Odoi was ready to start against Ajax.
I think he is but so are other players and with that comes my problem of selection for games as I have a competitive squad. Some are fresh to the Champions League and some have been here before, but just isolating Callum, his performance against Newcastle was huge signs of what we want to see.
"We know the talent is there and it is great his contract is signed now, and the problems he gave Newcastle were things I really want to see consistently from him, which are end product and delivery to the box, getting at people and running behind."
Ajax looking to make it three out of three
Ajax has made an impressive start to this season's Champions League with a 3-0 home win over French side Lille and a 3-0 victory over Valencia in Spain. It also sits top of the Dutch Eredivise with eight wins and two draws from its 10 games.
That success comes after a summer transfer window where it lost youngsters Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively.
But despite the loss of two key players, Ajax remains a force to be reckoned with according to Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.
“I watched them play last year and I know their team has changed slightly,” Lampard told reporters Tuesday. ���I’m very aware of the new threats they have.
“They’ve won two games convincingly. We hugely respect them as a team. We also have confidence in ourselves, we know it’s a tough match.”