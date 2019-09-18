Champions League: Ronaldo returns to Madrid, PSG welcomes Real

Welcome back! If Tuesday's action failed to quench your thirst for Champions League action then we have some very good news for you as the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City all enter the fray.

What are we looking out for? If Tuesday was fun, Wednesday promises to be even better with two huge clashes taking place. Paris Saint-Germain, so desperate to win the Champions League for the first time, takes on Real Madrid in the French capital. Meanwhile, in the Spanish capital, Atletico hosts Juventus. There's also the small matter of Bayern Munich facing Red Star Belgrade, while English champion Manchester City is in Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk. Oh, and last season's finalist, Tottenham, is one of the early kick offs with Olympiacos the opposition in Greece.

Full list of fixtures below. (Games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated)

Group A: Club Brugge vs Galatasaray (12.55 p.m. ET), Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

Group B: Olympiacos vs Tottenham (12.55 p.m. ET), Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb vs Atalanta, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City

Group D: Atletico Madrid vs Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen vs Lokomotiv Moscow