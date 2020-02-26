Champions League: Pep Guardiola returns to Spain to face old enemy; Juventus travels to Lyon
'The kings of the Champions League'
Despite his previous bitter rivalry with Real Madrid while in charge at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola wasn't short of compliments for tonight's opponent.
Under current coach Zinedine Zidane, Real won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles -- no team had previously won two back-to-back -- between 2016 and 2018.
Guardiola has suffered very contrasting fortunes with Manchester City in the Champions League, failing to advance past the quarterfinals in his three years at the club.
City's best performance in the competition came in 2016 during Manuel Pellegrini's final season in charge, reaching the semifinal before losing 1-0 on aggregate to ... Real Madrid.
Much like with Paris Saint-Germain, question marks remain around Manchester City's pedigree in the latter stages of this competition and last season's VAR heartbreak against Tottenham with have done little tohelp.
I know this is a big opportunity in the last 16. We are playing the king of this competition, so we know the challenge in front of us.”
Consecutive titles shows how good this team is. They are the best and it’s a huge challenge for us to meet them."
We are convinced that we want to play against them, win and be the level of this competition.”
Lyon underdogs
If it's probably fair to say that Juventus are overwhelming favorites to reach the quarterfinals at Lyon's expense.
"OL are favourites for nothing, this morning, unless it's a beating: that's the price to pay for a so-so season and a balance of power that seems unequal," wrote L'Equipe's Vincent Duluc.
"Juventus have more experience, talent and collective quality. It's hard to see what the Old Lady has less of, unless it's youth."
Nonetheless Lyon can take inspiration from the feats of Ajax last season. The Dutch club dumped Real Madrid out of the Champions League last season at the last-16 stage and then stunned Juve in the quarterfinals, before losing in the semifinals to Tottenham Hotspur.
"Are we worried about facing Juventus and Ronaldo? No fear. We know our strengths. It's now up to us to deliver and play a great game," Moussa Dembele told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.
"As a striker, I'm here to score, but I don't feel any extra pressure. I'll play the way I always do and hopefully deliver a great game for the team."
Lyon coach Rudi Garcia added: "[Ronaldo] is a wonderfully dedicated player. It's great to be facing him, even though we won't have a specific plan to deal with him, because if you do that you would need plans for Dybala and Higuaín too.
"They have too many great players to deal with them all individually. It has to be a team effort."
Familiar foes
Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane go way, way back.
Back two decades, in fact, to Euro 2000.
In the only match the pair ever faced off in, France beat Spain 2-1 in the quarterfinals en route to winning the title.
Zidane scored a Zidane-esque free-kick to give France the lead, before Spain equalized from the penalty spot through Gaizka Mendieta.
Youri Djorkaeff scored the winner and the rest, as they say, is history as France went on to claim back-to-back major titles after its World Cup win on home soil two years earlier.