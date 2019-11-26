Champions League: Real Madrid looks for revenge against PSG; Jose Mourinho makes European return
Real Madrid vs. PSG: The teams are in
Here's how the two teams line up in Madrid.
Ronaldo makes history
Cristiano Ronaldo has made yet more history -- and that's without even kicking a ball.
Ronaldo has been named in the Juventus side to face Atletico in Turin -- meaning he will become the leading appearance maker in the Champions League for an outfield player.
He's also the leading scorer in Champions League history with 127 goals to his name.
This will be Ronaldo's 175th UCL game, one more than former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.
Goalkeeper Iker Casillas holds the overall record with 188 Champions League appearances.
Ronaldo targets Atletico ... again
Cristiano Ronaldo loves scoring against Atletico Madrid. He just absolutely loves it.
The Portuguese star has scored 25 goals against Atlético in all competitions, only Sevilla (27) has suffered more.
During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 22 goals in 31 games against Atletico, and last season he was at it again, hitting a hat-trick to help Juventus overturn a first-leg deficit to win 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Though the 34-year-old has been struggling with pain in his knee in recent weeks, he is still expected to feature on Tuesday night.
“Yesterday (Sunday), he trained with his teammates. It seems that his condition is improving but we still have to evaluate between today and tomorrow,” Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri told reporters Monday.
Juventus, which has already qualified for the last 16, can secure top spot in Group D with victory over Atletico.
The Spanish side, which was beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in its previous group game, currently sits second behind Juventus.
Halftime: Lokomotiv 0-1 Leverkusen
The halftime whistle has sounded in Moscow with Bayer Leverkusen leading courtesy of that rather unfortunate own-goal by Rifat Zhemaletdinov.
Both teams have had chances and we're not quite sure how there has only been one goal so far. Not sure this one is over yet.
Halftime: Galatasaray 1-0 Club Brugge
Galatasaray may already be out of this season's Champions League ... but look what that goal still meant to Adem Buyuk.
His smart turn and volley is all that separates the two sides in what has been a high-tempo, feisty encounter.
Club Brugge know only a win will keep it in the hunt for a knockout place, while Galatasaray need a victory to keep alive any hope of a place in the Europa League.
Bring on the second half!
Whatever you do, don't ask Napoli about Brexit
GOAL! Galatasaray 1-0 Club Brugge
With just one point and zero goals from its previous four Champions League games this season, Galatasaray fans have had very little cheer about.
The Turkish side's poor form meant any hope of qualification for the knockout stages was extinguished long before tonight's match kicked off.
Despite the doom and gloom, Adem Buyuk's early goal against Brugge has lifted the roof off the Türk Telekom Stadium.
The forward brilliantly held off his marker in the box and unleashed a stunning volley into the bottom corner.
The winner of tonight's game will be in pole position to secure a spot in the Europa League round of 32.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen has taken an early lead against Lokomotiv Moscow thanks to Rifat Zhemaletdinov's own goal.