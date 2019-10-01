Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back from PSG humiliation
Line-ups announced
He may not have had the perfect start to his Real Madrid career but Eden Hazard has an opportunity to truly announce himself at the Bernabeu today.
He has yet to score a goal or register an assist in three La Liga games this season but the No. 7 starts for Zinedine Zidane in a team without Gareth Bale.
Meanwhile, there is a familiar face in the Club Brugge line-up for those Premier League fans among you. Former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet starts in goal.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vázquez, Benzema, Hazard
Subs: Areola, Militão, Marcelo, Valverde, Jovic, Isco, Vinícius Júnior
Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mata Pedro Lourenco, Mechele, Deli, Ricca, Vormer, Rits, Vanaken, Diatta, Dennis, Tau
Subs: Sobol, Kossounou, Diagne, Schrijvers, Cools, Horvath, Openda
'I have no fear'
Despite Real Madrid being far from impressive so far this season, Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is under no illusions about the task that lies ahead this evening.
The 31-year-old, a Champions League winner with Liverpool last season, made a summer transfer to the Belgian side and is the only player in the squad to have played against the 13-time European Cup champion.
The experience of playing in these types of games is something the others do not have yet. We just need to prepare the way we always do. You know you're meeting with players with enormous individual qualities, so it will call for big heart tonight.
There's never a good time to be playing Real. A team with many individual qualities, so you know it's going to be a tough one.
You just have to accept that they're better than us, but if we all do our job, play as a team and use our strengths in our fast players, we should be able to show something.
But we shouldn't think about who we're playing. You just need to focus on the game and give it your best shot.”
Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement said:
I have no fear. I have firm belief in this group. Simon Mignolet will be the only player to have played at this level, so this will be an excellent opportunity to get to know the players a bit more.
At a different level they have had some great performances so far, but this is still one step further. This is the type of game where you can only win something and have nothing to lose.”
Pressure on ... or off?
What a difference a fortnight makes. When Real Madrid lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round of Champions League fixtures, it felt as though coach Zinedine Zidane might already have one foot out of the revolving Bernabeu door.
However, after three straight La Liga victories and an unbeaten start to the domestic season, Real is sitting pretty at the top of the table. Now comes the small matter of transferring that form into European competition.
Zidane couldn't have asked for an easier game from his group following that humiliation in Paris, in which Real didn't record a single shot on target all match.
Belgian side Club Brugge travel to the Spanish capital having never made it out of the Champions League group stages.
