Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back from PSG humiliation

Despite Real Madrid being far from impressive so far this season, Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is under no illusions about the task that lies ahead this evening.

The 31-year-old, a Champions League winner with Liverpool last season, made a summer transfer to the Belgian side and is the only player in the squad to have played against the 13-time European Cup champion.

The experience of playing in these types of games is something the others do not have yet. We just need to prepare the way we always do. You know you're meeting with players with enormous individual qualities, so it will call for big heart tonight.

There's never a good time to be playing Real. A team with many individual qualities, so you know it's going to be a tough one.

You just have to accept that they're better than us, but if we all do our job, play as a team and use our strengths in our fast players, we should be able to show something.

But we shouldn't think about who we're playing. You just need to focus on the game and give it your best shot.”

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement said: