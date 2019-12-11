Champions League: Gabriel Jesus hat-trick saves Manchester City

When the draw was made for the Champions League group stage, Atletico Madrid's chances of making the last 16 looked rather simple.

Though Juventus would be a difficult test, most predicted that Diego Simeone's side would be too good for Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

But after losing its past two Champions League games, away at Leverkusen and away at Juventus, the Madrid club faces a nervy night in the Spanish capital.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak is hoping to lead his side into the last 16 Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Victory against Lokomotiv Moscow will secure a place in the knockout stage but defeat coupled with a win for Leverkusen at home to Juventus will send the German side through at Atletico's expense.

A failure to progress would heap yet more pressure on Simeone, whose side is currently seventh in La Liga, eight points adrift of leader Barcelona having played a game more.

Speaking to a news conference on Monday, Oblak told reporters: