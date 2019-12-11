Champions League: Gabriel Jesus hat-trick saves Manchester City
Oblak: "Things haven't gone as planned"
When the draw was made for the Champions League group stage, Atletico Madrid's chances of making the last 16 looked rather simple.
Though Juventus would be a difficult test, most predicted that Diego Simeone's side would be too good for Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.
But after losing its past two Champions League games, away at Leverkusen and away at Juventus, the Madrid club faces a nervy night in the Spanish capital.
Victory against Lokomotiv Moscow will secure a place in the knockout stage but defeat coupled with a win for Leverkusen at home to Juventus will send the German side through at Atletico's expense.
A failure to progress would heap yet more pressure on Simeone, whose side is currently seventh in La Liga, eight points adrift of leader Barcelona having played a game more.
Speaking to a news conference on Monday, Oblak told reporters:
“Things haven’t gone as planned in the last month and we’ve been slightly unlucky, but we’ve been solid in defense throughout the season and we mustn’t worry too much. The fans support us and the wins will come. We have to win tomorrow’s match and we’ll do everything we can to do so."
Winner takes all, surely?
News of Manchester City's third goal has filtered through to Kharkiv where Shakhtar is playing Atalanta.
With Dinamo seemingly beaten, it means whichever one of these teams finds the first goal of the contest will be in pole position to qualify.
Shakhtar will go through with a draw but Atalanta needs a win.
Nervous times for both teams.
GOAL! Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Manchester City
And that should be game over.
It's a hat-trick for Gabriel Jesus -- his second in the Champions League -- after he turns Benjamin Mendy's brilliant cross in at the far post.
The teams are in: Atletico vs. Lokomotiv
Here's how the two teams line up in Madrid.
Remember, Atletico wins and it goes through. If it fails to win, Leverkusen could pinch second spot with a win over Juventus.
GOAL! Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus gets his and Manchester City's second of the match to turn this game on its head.
The Brazilian plays a delightful one-two with Phil Foden, cuts inside to leave a defender on the floor and curls his effort into the far corner.
Zagreb just hasn't turned up this half and that goal has sucked the life out of this stadium.
The Croatians now need two goals -- and a favorable result elsewhere -- to advance.
Fancy a stat? How about two?
Half-time: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Manchester City
Things certainly didn't start as Manchester City would have planned.
Dani Olmo's stunning first-time volley game Dinamo Zagreb a shock lead inside 10 minutes, before Gabriel Jesus equalized amid vociferous protests from the Croatians.
With two Dinamo players down injured, City refused to put the ball out of play and scored as Jesus got on the end of Riyad Mahrez's cross.
The visiting side will feel it was well within its right to continue, as one of the Dinamo players injured himself trying to crudely hack down Phil Foden.
Just before half-time, the Croatians are very, very lucky to still have 11 men on the pitch.
Amer Gojak smashes Rodri in the face with a blatant elbow and somehow the referee and VAR fail to notice it.
Half-time: Shakhtar 0-0 Atalanta
No goals in Ukraine but Shakhtar won't mind.
As it stands, it's the home side that is set to progress to the last 16 with Dinamo being held 1-1 by Manchester City.
Remember, a win for Shakhtar sends it through regardless of what Dinamo does against City.
Junior Moraes had Shakhtar's best chance of the first half but his firm header was well saved by the Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.
Remember, Atalanta needs to win this game to have any chance of progressing. A win for the Italian side combined with a draw or defeat for Dinamo would allow Atalanta to go through.
GOAL! Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Manchester City
Manchester City draws level with 10 minutes of the first half left to play ... and Dinamo Zagreb's players are FURIOUS!
The host believes City should have put the ball out of play as it had two players on the ground.
Captain Arijan Ademi confronted Gabriel Jesus as he celebrated his headed equalizer with his teammates, earning a yellow card from the referee.
City will feel it was well within its right to continue, as one of the players injured himself after a scything tackle on Phil Foden.