Champions League: Managerless Bayern Munich looks for boost
Juventus takes lead in Moscow
Well, that didn't take long did it? Just four minutes actually.
Juventus makes the perfect start against Lokomotiv Moscow but it's a truly horrible goalkeeping error from Guilherme in the home side's goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo's free kick appears set to roll into the goalkeepers arms only for Guilherme to allow the ball to slide under him.
Aaron Ramsey is on hand just to make sure and help the ball over the line.
Was it already over? We're not sure but UEFA has given the goal to Ramsey.
Ronaldo and Juventus aim for last 16
Juventus travels to Russia to take on Lokomotiv Moscow in our other early game this evening.
The Italian giant can clinch qualification for the knockout stages with a win in the Russian capital though it might not prove that simple.
Don't forget, Lokomotiv ran Juventus close in Turin before eventually succumbing 2-1 with Paulo Dybala scoring two late goals.
Juventus currently tops Serie A with nine wins and two draws from its opening 11 games.
In Group D's other game, Atletico Madrid can seal qualification with victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
Joao Mario: 'They need to sue people, arrest people'
Speaking to CNN earlier this week, Portugal star Joao Mario says authorities need to be taking a tougher stance against racism.
The midfielder starts for Lokomotiv Moscow against Juventus this evening and incidents of racism across Europe, in particular in Italy, have left him exasperated.
The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Italian side Inter Milan and has played more than 60 matches in Serie A.
Mario, who is of Angolan descent, has been part of games where fans have racially abused players.
It's always the same so they need to sue people, arrest people until they understand they need to respect people, all the colors, all the people.
"It's a football game, everyone loves football. In Italy, they love football, so they need to change.
"People need to change in Italy. For me, it's really sad because I used to live there. It even happened to me on the pitch. The police, the government, the mentality in Italy needs to change."
You can read and watch the full interview here.
Two men plead guilty to attempted robbery of Arsenal stars
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed Wednesday that two men had pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.
CCTV shows the two men -- Ashley Smith and Jordan Northover -- pull up behind Kolasinac on a moped, before pulling a sharp object from a rucksack, threatening the Bosnian international and demanding his watch.
Kolasinac didn't back down and proceeded to fight the two men off.
Chief Inspector Jim Corbett said:
Northover and Smith attempted this brazen robbery after traveling around streets nearby, looking for people to rob.
“Northover didn’t hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands, but he didn’t bargain on being challenged and the pair went away empty-handed. The victim and the people who were visiting him, while unharmed, were shaken by the incident."
Step inside the locker room
Ever wondered what a locker room looks like ahead of a big game? Then wonder no more.
Juventus has invited the world inside its dressing room ahead of its game against Lokomotiv in Moscow.
Fancy a stat?
Ahead of Juventus' game at Lokomotiv Moscow, we've tracked down some top stats to get your teeth into.
- Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 174th UEFA club competition appearance, the same as Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who currently holds the record for an outfield player. Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas holds the overall record on 188 games.
- Juventus requires just one more goal to reach 300 in the Champions League, group stage to final.
- Ronaldo has scored against 33 teams in the Champions League, equaling the record of Real Madrid legend Raúl González; he has never scored against Lokomotiv.
Lokomotiv vs Juventus: Ronaldo starts for Juve
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain start in attack for Juventus with Paulo Dybala, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Lokomotiv last time out, starting on the bench.
Bayern vs Olympiacos: The teams are in
Just under 30 minutes to kickoff in Munich and here's how the two teams will line up.
Flick: 'A lot of people had a lump in their throat'
Those who observed Bayern Munich in its final training session prior to hosting Olympiacos perhaps wouldn't have guessed this is a club in crisis.
There were smiles and thumbs up all round just two days after head coach Niko Kovac and his brother and assistant Robert were shown the door following the 5-1 hammering against Eintracht Frankfurt.
It proved to be a defeat too far for the notoriously hard-to-please Bayern board, which has endured just two wins in its last five Bundesliga matches.
With three wins from three, including that 7-2 hammering of Tottenham, the Champions League provided some welcome respite for Kovac ... but it wasn't enough to save his job.
Kovac's temporary replacement, Hans-Dieter Flick, has been speaking about a turbulent week at the reigning German champion -- and it's fair to say he wasn't exactly expecting to be thrust into the spotlight.
It all happened very quickly on Sunday evening. I was sitting having dinner with my wife when the call came from [Bayern sporting director] Hasan Salihamidžić. I was clear about putting myself forward for the coaching position, out of loyalty to the club.”
I have come to regard Niko and Robert very highly over the past months, so it wasn’t an easy situation. Niko is always honest and straight to the point. He said goodbye with class today -- a lot of people had a lump in their throat.”