COP24 climate conference, as it happens
Updated less than 1 min ago0902 GMT (1702 HKT) December 3, 2018
Climate conference in Poland's coal capital
COP 24 is happening in Katowice. It's a small city right in the middle of Silesia, one of the biggest coal-producing regions in Europe.
80% of Poland's electricity comes from coal power.
You can read more about it here:
What to watch out for today at COP24
Today we'll see the official opening ceremony, and what's known as the "high-level segment for heads of state and government."
It's notable that the heads of the world's biggest carbon-emitting countries won't be speaking today.