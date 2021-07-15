World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

live news

Live

Deadly flooding in Europe

Live Updates

Deadly flooding in Europe

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:33 p.m. ET, July 15, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 47 min ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to address the flooding during her US tour

The news of at least 40 people dying in Germany due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains comes as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on her last likely visit to Washington, DC, in her term.

She is expected to address the flooding during a press conference that she will hold alongside President Biden, the fourth US President she has met in her time as German Chancellor.

1 hr 27 min ago

Western European flooding leaves at least 46 dead

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany on Thursday, July 15.
Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany on Thursday, July 15. (Michael Probst/AP)

At least 46 people have died due to severe flooding in western Europe, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.

The death toll in the severe flooding in Germany has risen to 40, according to police, with dozens unaccounted for.

Six people have also died in Belgium, bringing the total death toll from the recent flooding in the region to 46.

Up to 70 people are missing in Germany after flash floods swept across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse, police said Thursday. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected. 

''In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service (DWD) spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse.''