By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 9:42 a.m. ET, July 16, 2021
48 min ago

A Dutch hospital, including 200 patients, will be evacuated due to flood risk

From CNN’s Mick Krever in London

A hospital in the Dutch town of Venray, including 200 patients, will be evacuated because of a flood risk, the safety authority for North Limburg said on Friday. 

“The safety authority for North Limburg and the VieCuri Medical Center have decided to fully evacuate VieCuri Venlo,” the authority said. “This is a preventative evacuation to avoid the chance of flooding.”

The authority said that 200 patients will be transferred to other hospitals starting Friday afternoon, and emergency patients will be sent to other hospitals starting at 6 p.m. local time.

49 min ago

Death toll rises to 118 across Belgium and Germany

From cNN's Joseph Ataman

The death toll in Belgium from the flooding has risen to 15, the Wallonia government spokesperson Eric Biering told CNN. 

At least 103 people are dead in Germany, bringing the total death toll in western Europe from the severe flooding to 118.

49 min ago

At least 103 dead in Germany as officials warn it is too soon to say if "situation is easing"

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

At least 103 people have died in Germany following torrential rainfalls that swept through the country, hundreds are still missing, authorities said Friday, bringing the Europe-wide death toll to 117.

The death toll in Rhineland-Palatinate has risen to at least 60, the state premier Malu Dreyer said Friday, adding that there was bad news every hour.

''We have 60 dead to mourn at the moment and it is to be feared that the number will rise even further, '' Dreyer said at a news conference, adding ''We have not yet reached the stage where we can say that situation is easing''.

''In the meantime, the assessment of all of us is that the damage is so dramatic and enormous that we will have to deal this issue for a long time to come, including the reconstruction of municipalities," he continued.

Earlier, police in Koblenz in Rhineland-Palatine initially said up to 1,300 people were unaccounted – mainly as a result of phone lines being down – but now say they expect those numbers to be revised down as phone lines are restored and rescue operations continue.

As least 43 people have died in Germany's most populous state populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia, the state’s Interior Ministry spokeswoman Katja Heins told CNN.

Armin Laschet, North-Rhine Westphalia's state premier called the flash floods on Friday ''a catastrophe of historic proportions'', adding that more fatalities are expected as a result.

''The floods have literally pulled the rug from under people's feet," Laschet said.

The German military has deployed 850 staff in a total of 20 counties in Northrein-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, a spokesman said at a press briefing in Berlin Friday.

The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday urged that climate action is needed to prevent disasters like this in future. '' Only if we take up the fight against climate change decisively, we will be able to prevent we will be able to keep extreme weather conditions such as those we are experiencing'' Steinmeier said in Berlin.

49 min ago

Dutch government warns residents to close windows and doors "as quickly as possible" after embankment breaks

From CNN’s Mick Krever

A hole has formed in the dike (or embankment) alongside the Juliana Canal in the Dutch province of South Limburg, and the regional safety authority has warned residents to urgently close all windows and doors as “there is no more time to leave the house.”

“A large hole has formed in a dike alongside the Juliana Canal. Residents in Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle must close windows and doors as quickly as possible and move to a safe floor of their house,” the statement read. “There is no more time to leave the house.” 

“This area will be under water. This is also the reason that sirens are sounding at the moment.”

49 min ago

"Climate change has arrived in Germany": What's fueling the floods

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

The extreme rainfall was the result of a slow-moving area of low pressure, which allowed a conveyor belt of warm and moist air to fuel powerful thunderstorms and bring heavy, long-lasting rainfall, according to the German weather service.

Intense rainfall rates are becoming more common in the warming climate, as warmer air can hold more water vapor that is available to fall as rain.

"Climate change has arrived in Germany," environment minister Svenja Schulze tweeted Thursday, adding that "the events show with what force the consequences of climate change can affect us all, and how important it is for us to adjust to extreme weather events in the future."

Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the UK's University of Reading told CNN that "these kind of high-energy, sudden summer torrents of rain are exactly what we expect in our rapidly heating climate."

49 min ago

Liège mayor calls for caution as flood water levels stabilize

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu and Barbara Wojazer

The situation in Liège, Belgium remains fragile, the city's acting mayor said on Friday, even as water levels in the Meuse river began to stabilize.

Christine Defraigne called for caution in an interview with Belgian television LN24, saying that “we must not claim victory yet and say that everything is under control, as the level of alert remains high.”

Rescue missions are still ongoing with teams “fully mobilised," Defraigne said, adding that she was “fearing other tragedies.” 

“While we can think we have overcome this, the question of what we will discover when the water recedes still remains."

50 min ago

Belgian officials say they weren't equipped for scale of flooding, as death toll climbs

From CNN's Joseph Ataman in Pepinster

Belgian authorities were lacking key equipment for flooding of this scale, Elio Di Rupo, President of Belgium's Wallonia region, said Friday after record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks. 

At least 14 people have died in Belgium, according to Eric Beirin, the spokesperson for the Wallonia region’s vice president, bringing the total death toll from the flooding in western Europe to 107. 

"Considering the scale of the catastrophe, neither the army nor the civil defense forces had material to hand," Di Rupo told Belgian broadcaster RTBF. 

He highlighted that the army needs small water craft "two or three times more powerful."

"That we were not able to reach stranded people -- last night I say again, there were hundreds of people that we couldn’t physically reach -- that’s a lesson that we must learn from," he said. 

Only a few millimeters of rain is expected Friday in parts of southern Belgium and the region is seeing an overall decrease in the intensity of rainfall, according to the government of Belgium’s Flanders region. 

As much as 80 millimeters of rain fell on parts of Belgium Thursday, per the Flanders government.

3 hr 6 min ago

In pictures: Deadly flooding in western Europe

The staggering scale of the damage and loss from severe flooding in western Europe is difficult to imagine. Here's a sense of what it looks like -- from aerial photos showing rivers that burst their banks, ripping apart homes, to people wading through knee-high flood waters, surveying the wreckage.  

