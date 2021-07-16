Death toll in Belgium now stands at 22, and it is expected to increase, officials say

The death toll from severe flooding in Belgium has risen to 22 and is expected to increase further, the acting mayor of Liege Christine Defraigne told Sky News on Friday afternoon.

The military is conducting rescue efforts by boat and the situation is now under control in the centre of the city, she said.

She urged people to evacuate their homes if they can or to wait for rescue on higher floors of buildings, saying some have been stuck in their homes for two and half days without electricity.

“We'll evaluate the aftermath as the river is coming down, but it's still a very wide stream, and it still remains dangerous. So the aftermath of the crisis and the flooding are going to be very important, very deep because we are expecting many people deceased, and we are afraid to find the corpses," she said.

At least 22 are dead, she said, adding “we are afraid to discover more and more”.

“The most important things in the coming days is [...] to relocate people, as the best way we can do, and to help them to recover," she continued.