Deadly flooding in Europe

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 5:52 a.m. ET, July 16, 2021
1 min ago

A look at Germany's hardest hit regions

Rhein-Erft District/BezRegKoeln/Twitter
Germany's three westernmost states, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, have been the worst affected by the devastating flooding.

Cologne, in North Rhine-Westphalia state, recorded 154 millimeters (6 inches) of rainfall in only 24 hours ending Thursday morning, which is nearly double its monthly average for July of 87 millimeters.

Locally heavier downpours resulted in extreme flash flooding. In Reifferscheid, in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, an incredible 207 millimeters (8.1 inches) of rain fell in only nine hours, according to the European Severe Weather Database.

At least 165,000 people are currently without power in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, authorities told CNN, which has made it difficult to account for missing people.

''[In] some places phone lines are still down and reception is difficult. We do hope that people will get in touch with a relative, work colleague or friend to let them know they are fine," Ulrich Sopart, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz, told CNN, adding that "overall we are concerned that a large number of people remains missing."

On Thursday, German weather service DWD predicted that the "worst of the torrential rainfall is over," although more heavy rain is expected in southwestern Germany on Friday.

19 min ago

'Climate change has arrived in Germany': What's fueling the floods

The extreme rainfall was the result of a slow-moving area of low pressure, which allowed a conveyor belt of warm and moist air to fuel powerful thunderstorms and bring heavy, long-lasting rainfall, according to the German weather service.

Intense rainfall rates are becoming more common in the warming climate, as warmer air can hold more water vapor that is available to fall as rain.

"Climate change has arrived in Germany," environment minister Svenja Schulze tweeted Thursday. Speaking on German radio channel Inforadio, Schulze added that "the events show with what force the consequences of climate change can affect us all, and how important it is for us to adjust to extreme weather events in the future."

Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the UK's University of Reading told CNN that "these kind of high-energy, sudden summer torrents of rain are exactly what we expect in our rapidly heating climate."

4 min ago

What we know about the deadly flooding in Europe

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt, Schams Elwazer, Barbara Wojazer and Sharon Braithwaite

The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, on Thursday.
The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, on Thursday. (Michael Probst/AP)

More than 100 people have died in Western Europe and hundreds more are missing following catastrophic flooding in the region, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.

Shocking scenes of the devastation show entire German villages underwater, with cars wedged in between collapsed buildings and debris. The flooding has left 93 people dead in Germany, authorities said Friday, as large-scale rescue efforts continue amidst rising water, landslides and power outages.

In the hard-hit district of Ahrweiler, in Germany's southwest Rhineland-Palatinate state, the number of deaths is on the rise, authorities told CNN Friday.

"There is no end in sight just yet," Ulrich Sopart, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz, told CNN. There are currently 1,300 people unaccounted for Ahrweiler, he said, adding that authorities are hopeful that they will be able to revise down that number as the rescue operation continues and phone lines are restored.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland state have been the worst affected by what authorities have called the heaviest rainfall in a century. Extreme rainfall totals were observed Wednesday into Thursday morning across much of western Germany and the Benelux region of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Widespread swaths of these regions saw 24-hour rainfall totals between 100 and 150 millimeters (3.9-5.9 inches), which represent more than a month's worth of rainfall in this region, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

In neighboring Belgium, 12 people have died, authorities said Friday, with five people in the southern region of Wallonia still unaccounted for.