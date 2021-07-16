Rhein-Erft District/BezRegKoeln/Twitter

Germany's three westernmost states, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, have been the worst affected by the devastating flooding.

Cologne, in North Rhine-Westphalia state, recorded 154 millimeters (6 inches) of rainfall in only 24 hours ending Thursday morning, which is nearly double its monthly average for July of 87 millimeters.

Locally heavier downpours resulted in extreme flash flooding. In Reifferscheid, in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, an incredible 207 millimeters (8.1 inches) of rain fell in only nine hours, according to the European Severe Weather Database.

At least 165,000 people are currently without power in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, authorities told CNN, which has made it difficult to account for missing people.

''[In] some places phone lines are still down and reception is difficult. We do hope that people will get in touch with a relative, work colleague or friend to let them know they are fine," Ulrich Sopart, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz, told CNN, adding that "overall we are concerned that a large number of people remains missing."

On Thursday, German weather service DWD predicted that the "worst of the torrential rainfall is over," although more heavy rain is expected in southwestern Germany on Friday.