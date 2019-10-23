UK authorities have launched a murder investigation in southeast England after 39 people -- including a teenager -- were found dead in a truck container at an Essex industrial park.

Officials are following a working theory that the vehicle originally came from Bulgaria and entered the UK over the weekend.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.

A 25-year-old Northern Irish truck driver has been arrested "on suspicion of murder," Essex Police have said.