Autopsies begin on 39 victims found in Essex truck container
First victims transported to hospital for identification
The first 11 victims who were found in a container truck on Wednesday were transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford -- about a 45-minute drive from where the truck was being held in a secure location -- where they are undergoing post-mortem examinations and identification, Essex Police said in a statement on Thursday.
They added, “the process of victim recovery under the DVI (disaster victim identification) process is likely to take some time."
Police said it was "being done in liaison with HM Coroner and we continue to ensure the dignity of the victims is our primary consideration."
What we know about the Essex truck deaths
A murder investigation has been launched after 39 bodies were found in a container at the back of the truck, at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.
Here's what we know about the investigation:
- The suspect: On Wednesday, 25-year-old Northern Irish truck driver, Mo Robinson, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said Thursday that the suspect remained in custody and confirmed that three properties were searched in County Armagh.
- Victims identified: All 39 people found dead inside the container are believed to be Chinese nationals, UK police said Thursday. The cause of death of the eight women and 31 men has yet to be established, Essex police said in a statement.
- Chinese officials are en route: In a statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Chinese embassy staff had traveled to the scene "to verify relevant information." The Chinese embassy in Belgium has also "demanded" a "comprehensive investigation" by Belgian police, according to a statement. The embassy "attaches high importance to the report that bodies of 39 Chinese nationals were found in a truck in the UK," it wrote.
- The container's origins: Police believe the container came from Belgium into England early Wednesday morning, while the truck that transported it is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.