First victims transported to hospital for identification

The first 11 victims who were found in a container truck on Wednesday were transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford -- about a 45-minute drive from where the truck was being held in a secure location -- where they are undergoing post-mortem examinations and identification, Essex Police said in a statement on Thursday.

They added, “the process of victim recovery under the DVI (disaster victim identification) process is likely to take some time."

Police said it was "being done in liaison with HM Coroner and we continue to ensure the dignity of the victims is our primary consideration."