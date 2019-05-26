Greek PM calls snap election

One of the more interesting outcomes of tonight's results will be how the UK has voted. The country was supposed to have left the EU on March 29 and not participate in these elections. But two Brexit extensions later, the UK is still a member state and has been forced to put forward candidates.

The Brexit divisions mean that these elections will be seen as a temperature test of where the nation currently stands on Brexit -- and as with all things Brexit, it's likely to be as confusing as ever. Both the governing Conservatives and opposition Labour party are expected to suffer defeats, while the two parties widely-tipped to finish first and second represent the polar opposite, extreme ends of the Brexit debate.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party -- predicted to finish in first place -- has one policy: to leave the EU without a deal. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats -- who have a decent shot at finishing second -- support remaining in the EU.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage arriving at a polling station to vote in the European Parliament elections on May 23. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Tonight's results will be seized upon by supporters and campaigners on both sides, who will selectively use the results to force the hand of the main parties into adopting their respective policies on Brexit. Given the unsettled status of British politics – made all the more chaotic following Theresa May's decision to stand down next month, triggering a leadership contest in her party and a fresh push from Labour for a general election – the Brexit fight is set to get far more heated in the coming weeks.