Le Pen says Macron's only choice now is to dissolve the National Assembly

Polls across Europe close for the next EU Parliament: Official projections and results are being announced Sunday and into Monday. According to preliminary results, these elections have received the highest voter turnout in 20 years.

The biggest multi-country election in the world: Voting took place over four days, where over 350 million people from 28 countries were eligible to vote.

Some context: In the lead up, the election had been described as a pivotal moment for the EU as it confronts the threat of nationalists and populists across the continent. However, exit polls suggest they didn't do as well as predicted, with Green parties surging.