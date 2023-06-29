World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Protests rock France after police shooting of teenager

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Published 0847 GMT (1647 HKT) June 29, 2023
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

"You're not doing justice to Naël," French government spokesperson says after night of violence

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu and Aurore Laborie in Paris

A French government spokesperson on Thursday condemned the violence overnight against government institutions, telling CNN affiliate BFMTV, "You're not doing justice to Naël."

Naël, a 17-year-old, died after he was allegedly shot by police during a traffic stop in the Parisian suburb town of Nanterre on Tuesday.

"When you decide to burn down a school, you're not doing justice to Naël," Véran said in an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV. 

“This morning, some children won't be able to go to school because a school has been burned down and some families won't be able to go to their town hall to get help or documents,” Olivier Véran said.

“It's not the Republic that was in custody. It is not the Republic that killed this young man,” he went on to say. 

Véran said that some attacks on government institutions overnight were “in an organized, almost coordinated way” and reiterated calls for calm. 

“There's a need for a collective outlet, and I'd prefer this outlet to take the form of a solemn, tribute march, tinged with emotion and calling for answers, rather than an explosion of violence here and there, driven by people whose motives are sometimes different from that of rendering justice to a young man,” Véran said.

The spokesman confirmed a march has been called for on Thursday afternoon by Naël’s mother. 

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting of the interministerial crisis unit. France's Interior Minister and the Justice Minister were in attendance. 

7 min ago

150 people arrested on night of anger in France

From CNN's Teele Rebane and Isaac Yee 

A man walks past burnt-out vehicles in the car park of a supermarket in Schiltigheim, France, on Thursday.
A man walks past burnt-out vehicles in the car park of a supermarket in Schiltigheim, France, on Thursday. Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images

Around 150 people have been arrested in France during a night of "intolerable violence," France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday. 

Protests erupted on Tuesday following the death of a 17-year-old who was shot during a police traffic stop in the town of Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. 

A second night of protests followed on Wednesday.

"Town halls, schools and police stations were set on fire or attacked," Darmanin said, expressing support for police and firefighters. 

"Shame on those who did not call for calm," he added. 