What we know about the bridge that collapsed

Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci speaks on a mobile as he walks at the site where the Morandi bridge collapsed Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci speaks on a mobile as he walks at the site where the Morandi bridge collapsed VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci tells CNN that that the bridge collapse in the city was “not absolutely unexpected."

“[It’s a] very bad time with the collapsing of the bridge which was not absolutely unexpected. But we don’t know the reason,” he said.

When asked if he knew what had caused the bridge to collapse — or if he knew if the bridge was undergoing repair work — Mayor Bucci said he wasn’t sure.

“It’s not my job to [know] that,” he said. “My job is to think about the future and work for the future of the city”.

He added: “My role as the mayor is to make sure we have the correct infrastructure for the city and make sure that from the government we get the right amount of money in order to be able to set up the new infrastructure as soon as possible."