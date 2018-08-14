At least 22 killed in Italian bridge collapseBy Meg Wagner and Luke McGee
What we know about the bridge that collapsed
From CNN's Nic Robertson, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Judith Vonberg
It is currently unclear why a section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed. But here's what do we know about structure:
- It's a highway bridge: The section of the A10 highway affected crosses over several roads, railway tracks, shopping centers, homes and the Polcevera river.
- It's a major thoroughfare: It links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.
- It's long (and tall): The cable-stayed bridge had a total length of 1.1 kilometers and is 100 meters tall at its highest point.
- It's 50 years old: The bridge, also known as the Polcevera Viaduct, was designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1968.
British prime minister: "The UK stands alongside our Italian friends and allies"
British Prime Minister Theresa May called the bridge collapse near Genoa a "tragic event" and offered her thoughts to the people of Italy.
Here's the tweet from the 10 Downing Street account:
Genoa mayor says bridge collapse "was not absolutely unexpected"
From CNN’s Nic Robertson
Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci tells CNN that that the bridge collapse in the city was “not absolutely unexpected."
When asked if he knew what had caused the bridge to collapse — or if he knew if the bridge was undergoing repair work — Mayor Bucci said he wasn’t sure.
“It’s not my job to [know] that,” he said. “My job is to think about the future and work for the future of the city”.
He added: “My role as the mayor is to make sure we have the correct infrastructure for the city and make sure that from the government we get the right amount of money in order to be able to set up the new infrastructure as soon as possible."
Italy's prime minister arrives at collapse site
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has arrived at the scene of the bridge collapse in Genoa.
Conte is expected to stay in Genoa at least until tomorrow to show the Italian government’s support for the victims and their families, according to a statement from his office.
Rescue teams are searching the rubble as if it were an earthquake
From CNN's Nic Robertson, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Judith Vonberg
Luca Cari, spokesman for the fire service, told Italian news agency Rai that rescuers were searching for people underneath the rubble as if it were an earthquake.
Canine search-and-rescue units were deployed by the Italian Red Cross to look for victims beneath the debris, while other Red Cross teams were sent out in police boats to search for people potentially stranded in the estuary of the Polcevera River.
Giorgio Larosa posted a video on Instagram showing rescuers working in heavy rain to free people from crushed vehicles in a grassy area below the viaduct.
The bridge was undergoing maintenance when it collapsed
From Katie Polglase and Eleanora Chiarella
The bridge that collapsed near Genoa, Italy, was undergoing maintenance, the company in charge of Italian highways, Autostrade, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Morandi Bridge “dates back to the 1960s” and “maintenance works were underway to consolidate it,” Autostrade said
The statement goes on to say that “a bridge-crane was installed to allow maintenance works to be carried out” adding that, “the work and status of the viaduct were subject to constant observation and supervision” by their Genoa division.
The company added: “The causes for the collapse will be the subject of an in-depth analysis as soon as it is possible to safely access the site.”
The Morandi Bridge: before and after
This is what the Morandi Bridge looked like both before and after it collapsed
Engineer: Morandi Bridge was "constantly undergoing maintenance"
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Antonio Brencich, an engineer and associate professor of reinforced concrete constructions at the University of Genoa, expressed concern about the bridge's safety back in 2016.
In an interview released with La Repubblica after the Morandi Bridge collapsed, he said the bridge was "constantly undergoing maintenance."
He continued: "There are steel cables that are weighed and run inside sheaths, and then there is a system to fill the sheaths to prevent corrosion that can damage the cables. But the system didn't work as it was thought. The weighing of the cables didn't work as thought. Protection from corrosion wasn't what it was hoped for. This caused the structure to deteriorate at great speed. Think of the fact that the east tower was reinforced only 20 years after the opening of the bridge, as evidence of premature decay. 20 years is nothing, a blink of an eye in the life of a bridge."
Italian prime minister on his way to Genoa
From Vasco Cotovio and Eleonora Chiarella
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is on his way to Genoa following the bridge collapse today, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Conte is expected to arrive in Genoa this evening and will stay there at least until tomorrow to show the Italian government’s support for the victims and their families, the statement added.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development and Jobs Luigi Di Maio will also be arriving in Genoa later on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure, Edoardo Rixi told reporters at a press conference earlier.