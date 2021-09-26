Armin Laschet, left, went to vote with his wife Susanne at a polling station in Aachen, Germany. (Federico Gambarini/dpa/AP Images)

Several of the party leaders called on the public to head to polling stations and cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Germany on Sunday.

The CDU's Armin Laschet told reporters: “We all feel that this is a very important federal election, an election that decides the direction of Germany in the next few years, and that is why every vote counts, and that is why I hope that everyone will use their right to go to the polls, so that democrats can elect a new government in the end.”

Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany. (John Macdougal/AFP/Getty Images)

Olaf Scholz, leader of the left-leaning SPD, said he hoped Germans would give him the mandate to become the next chancellor.

"Now I hope that as many citizens as possible will go to the polls and cast their votes and make possible what has become apparent, namely that there will be a very strong result for the SPD. And that the citizens give me the mandate to become the next chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany," he said.

Annalena Baerbock leaves after casting her vote in Potsdam. (Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Annalena Baerbock, the chancellory candidate for the Green Party, also made some brief remarks after casting her vote in her hometown of Potsdam on Sunday afternoon.

She asked people to cast their votes in order to enter a new era and emphasized the importance of democracy.

"Every vote will count in this election, as we have seen in the last few weeks and how close it will be. Of course, we hope for a few more votes in view of the poll results so that we can create a real new beginning in this country," she said.