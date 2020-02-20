Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars
German police investigating if attacker owned guns legally
German police are investigating whether the gunman who killed nine people in the city of Hanau owned firearms legally, the region’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth said on Thursday.
The gunman’s body – and that of his mother – was found in an apartment.
At a press conference Thursday morning, Beuth said another person was severely injured in the attack and warned the number could rise.
Gunman had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors say
A gunman suspected of shooting dead nine people on Wednesday evening at two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau had a far-right motive, according to German federal prosecutors.
Authorities believe the 43-year-old man returned home after the rampage that left nine people dead and shot himself.
He was found dead in his apartment early Thursday morning along with his dead mother, according to the region's interior minister, Peter Beuth.
The total number of people killed -- including the suspect -- is 11, with another person seriously injured, added Beuth.
Federal prosecutors have now taken over the investigation and there are "indications of a right-wing extremist background," Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for the prosecutors.
