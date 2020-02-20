World
Live TV
Edition
Edition
Upcoming

Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars

By Luke McGee, CNN

Updated 0940 GMT (1740 HKT) February 20, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
15 min ago

German police investigating if attacker owned guns legally

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

German police are investigating whether the gunman who killed nine people in the city of Hanau owned firearms legally, the region’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth said on Thursday.

The gunman’s body – and that of his mother – was found in an apartment.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Beuth said another person was severely injured in the attack and warned the number could rise.

21 min ago

Gunman had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors say

Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020.
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020.

A gunman suspected of shooting dead nine people on Wednesday evening at two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau had a far-right motive, according to German federal prosecutors.

Authorities believe the 43-year-old man returned home after the rampage that left nine people dead and shot himself.

He was found dead in his apartment early Thursday morning along with his dead mother, according to the region's interior minister, Peter Beuth.

The total number of people killed -- including the suspect -- is 11, with another person seriously injured, added Beuth.

Federal prosecutors have now taken over the investigation and there are "indications of a right-wing extremist background," Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for the prosecutors.

Read more here