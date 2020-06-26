World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Glasgow stabbing attack: Live updates

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 1428 GMT (2228 HKT) June 26, 2020
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

What we know about the incident so far

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in central Glasgow, Scotland, police say.

A male suspect has been shot by an armed officer and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, police said Friday.

Video posted on social media shows several people leaving a building with their arms raised.

8 min ago

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer says Glasgow incident reports are "extremely concerning"

From CNN's Nada Bashir in London 

Reports coming out of the incident in Glasgow are "extremely concerning," leader of the UK opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said on Twitter.

"Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved. 

"Please follow the @GreaterGlasgPol advice and avoid the area," Starmer tweeted.

One male suspect was shot by armed police, and one police officer was injured and is being treated in hospital, Scottish police said.

20 min ago

Police pictured at scene of incident

In a video taken in West George Street, Glasgow, a heavy police presence can be seen around a building. Footage appears to show armed police entering the building.

Greater Glasgow Police said on Twitter on Friday that the situation was "contained" and there is no danger to the public.

29 min ago

UK PM Johnson "deeply saddened" by Glasgow incident

From CNN's Dan Wright

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "deeply saddened" by the incident in Glasgow, he tweeted on Friday.

31 min ago

UK Home Secretary says reports are "deeply alarming"

From CNN's Milena Veselinovic

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reports coming out of the Glasgow incident are "deeply alarming" and asked the public to avoid the area.

She tweeted: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow.

"Please follow police advice and avoid the area.

"Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident."

32 min ago

Male suspect shot by police

From CNN's Simon Cullen

A male suspect has been shot by an armed officer, and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said in a statement on Twitter.

"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area," Johnson said in a statement on Twitter.

"However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," he said.

27 min ago

Emergency services dealing with "incident" in Glasgow - police 

From CNN's Simon Cullen and Schams Elwazer in London 

Emergency responders are seen near the scene of a reported incident in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 26, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.
Emergency responders are seen near the scene of a reported incident in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 26, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media. From @jatv_scotland/Reuters

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in central Glasgow, in UK, Greater Glasgow Police said on Twitter. 

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," the police tweeted.

Video posted on social media shows several people leaving a building with their arms raised, as armed police wait for them to leave before going in.

Scotland's Fist Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the public via Twitter to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow where the incident took place, while the police deals with it.