Greece train crash

Live Updates

At least 36 killed as trains collide in Greece

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Updated 6:30 a.m. ET, March 1, 2023
56 min ago

Mainly young people on board Greek train, hospital chief says after fatal collision

From CNN's Elinda Labropoulou and Allegra Goodwin

Passengers arrive at Thessaloniki Railway Station after being rescued from the scene of the train collision, on March 1.
Passengers arrive at Thessaloniki Railway Station after being rescued from the scene of the train collision, on March 1. (Konstantinos Tsakalidis/SOOC/AFP/Getty Images)

Most of the passengers involved in a head-on collision between two trains in central Greece Tuesday were young, the head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at a nearby hospital told state-owned public broadcaster ERT Wednesday.

“Most of the people on board were young,” Apostolos Komnos, Head of ICU at Larissa General Hospital, where those with injuries are being treated, told the broadcaster. 

The death toll from the train collision now stands at 36, the Greek Fire Service said.

Rescuers are in the process of identifying the dead, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in an updated briefing. About 150 firefighters and first responders are working on site. 

1 hr 24 min ago

Greece announces three days of mourning for train crash victims

From CNN's Elinda Labropoulou and Xiaofei Xu

Greece has declared a three-day mourning period with flag at half-mast starting Wednesday following the deadly train crash government officials told CNN.

“I understand he (Prime Minister) is very close to the scene and is expected to speak,” Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ team told CNN.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has also announced that she is cutting short a visit to Moldova to return to Greece.

1 hr 8 min ago

Greek prime minister heads to scene of train collision

From CNN's Elinda Labropoulou

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is pictured in Athens, Greece on February 16.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is pictured in Athens, Greece on February 16. (Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading to the scene of a train collision in the area of Tempi, central Greece, his office confirmed to CNN Wednesday. 

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead so far, after two trains collided in Greece on Tuesday night, according to the Greek Fire Service.

The process of identifying victims has begun, Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said early on Wednesday.

Speaking outside the hospital in Larissa, Plevris said: “As you understand this is a terrifying process for parents and relatives who are here. We will help them as much as we can.”

He said there were “some difficulties” in the identification process, but added that, “Those injured are in relatively good condition.”

1 min ago

European leaders express their condolences following Greece train collision

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu

More European leaders have expressed their condolences in the wake of Tuesday night's deadly train crash in Greece.

"Terrible news from Greece where a train collision has claimed dozens of lives," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter.

"I have expressed my condolences to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and wished him and the Greek people great strength at this time. My thoughts are with all the victims and their families."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote: "Our thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones of the terrible train accident near Larissa, Greece.

"On behalf of the Belgian government, I have conveyed our condolences and solidarity to Kyriakos Mitsotakis."

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania, said on social media: "Our thoughts are with the people of Greece after the deadly train accident.

"Condolences to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the families of the victims."

Prime Minister of Latvia, Kriskanis Karins, said: "My deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a terrible train collision near the city Larissa, Greece. Wish speedy recovery to all injured!"

1 hr 26 min ago

Authorities revise death toll back to 36

From CNN's Eleni Giokos

Rescuers operate at the site of a crash near the city of Larissa on Wednesday.
Rescuers operate at the site of a crash near the city of Larissa on Wednesday. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

The death toll from the train collision now stands at 36 after officials corrected an earlier announcement that two more people had lost their lives.

Rescuers are in the process of identifying the dead, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in an updated briefing, state-owned public broadcaster ERT reported. About 150 firefighters and first responders are working on site. 

As of now 66 people are being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care.  

2 hr 26 min ago

Victims of the train collision are being identified

From CNN's Elinda Labropoulou and Allegra Goodwin

Rescuers carry a body at the site of a crash near the city of Larissa on Wednesday morning.
Rescuers carry a body at the site of a crash near the city of Larissa on Wednesday morning. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

The process of identifying the victims of Tuesday night's train collision has begun, Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris says.

Speaking outside the hospital in Larissa, a city close to where the two trains collided, Plevris said: "We have started the process of identifying the dead. As you understand this is a terrifying process for parents and relatives who are here. We will help them as much as we can.” 

“There are some difficulties in the identification process… Those injured are in relatively good condition,” Plevris added. 

2 hr 40 min ago

"The whole of Europe is mourning with you," says EU chief after Greek train disaster

From CNN's Allegra Goodwin

Rescuers operate at the site of the crash near the city of Larissa on Wednesday morning.
Rescuers operate at the site of the crash near the city of Larissa on Wednesday morning. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences to the victims of Tuesday night's fatal train collision in Greece.

"My thoughts are with the people of Greece after the terrible train accident that claimed so many lives last night near Larissa.

"The whole of Europe is mourning with you. I also wish for a speedy recovery for all the injured," she said on Twitter.

Meanwhile French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said her heart "goes out to the people of Greece" following the incident.

“Sad thoughts after the terrible train accident near Larissa in #Greece," Colonna wrote on Twitter.

"Dear @NikosDendias, my heart goes out to the people of Greece and express my sincere condolences to the victims and their families.”

2 hr 48 min ago

At least 36 people killed in train crash in northern Greece, officials say

From CNN's Chris Liakos, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Jennifer Hauser 

Police and emergency crews search the debris of a crushed wagon after a train crash near Larissa on Wednesday morning.
Police and emergency crews search the debris of a crushed wagon after a train crash near Larissa on Wednesday morning. (Zekas Leonidas/Eurokinissi/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 36 people were killed, and more than 85 others were wounded when two trains collided in northern Greece on Tuesday night, the Greek Fire Service says.

A spokesman, Vassilis Varthakogiannis, said in a televised briefing that a passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train shortly before midnight local time in the area of Tempi, central Greece, near the city of Larissa.

The passenger train was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki.

Rescuers are still in the process of identifying the dead, Varthakogiannis said in an updated briefing, adding that 150 firefighters and first responders are working on site. 

As of now 66 people are being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care units.  

The collision follows a nationwide carnival at the weekend which ended with a public holiday on Monday.