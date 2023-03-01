Mainly young people on board Greek train, hospital chief says after fatal collision

Passengers arrive at Thessaloniki Railway Station after being rescued from the scene of the train collision, on March 1. (Konstantinos Tsakalidis/SOOC/AFP/Getty Images)

Most of the passengers involved in a head-on collision between two trains in central Greece Tuesday were young, the head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at a nearby hospital told state-owned public broadcaster ERT Wednesday.

“Most of the people on board were young,” Apostolos Komnos, Head of ICU at Larissa General Hospital, where those with injuries are being treated, told the broadcaster.

The death toll from the train collision now stands at 36, the Greek Fire Service said.

Rescuers are in the process of identifying the dead, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in an updated briefing. About 150 firefighters and first responders are working on site.