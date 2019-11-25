Dresden manhunt underway after castle vault treasure heist

Police is investigating at the scene. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP

Authorities looking into the brazen heist at the Green Vault in Dresden Castle have named the investigation "Epaulette," according to Volker Lange of the Dresden Police.

An epaulette is an ornamental shoulder piece on an item of clothing, usually found on a uniform or ceremonial dress.

According to Saxony's Minister of the Interior Roland Wöller, the police have formed a special commission to investigate the theft.

Several police departments are involved in the investigation. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP

A number of teams have been deployed to the scene and the museum was closed on Monday.

Police say they have no information to suggest that the suspects had "insider knowledge" of the vault, but that they are continuing to investigate.

Police officers stand behind a caution tape at the site in Dresden. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP

Police say a vehicle seen parked nearby around the time of the robbery appeared to flee the scene shortly afterwards.

Lange said an alert was sent out to try to locate the vehicle, with police closing exits on the nearby motorway to try and stop the suspects escaping.

However the Dresden police official also pointed out that it would have been fairly easy for a vehicle to get from the site of the robbery to the highway within a matter of minutes.