Dresden manhunt underway after castle vault treasure heist
The stolen artifacts were not insured
Marion Ackermann, director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, said the treasures stolen in Monday's raid were not insured.
She said that because the items have been in the possession of the state of Saxony for so long, they were not covered by insurance, explaining that this is standard practice in such cases.
Speculation of link between Dresden vault heist and nearby fire
Dresden Police say an electrical box at Dresden's Theater Square, near the Green Vault, was found burned out early on Monday morning.
The fire knocked out the street lights in the square, the police added, saying they were trying to establish whether there is any connection to the heist.
Additionally, police say they are investigating whether a car found on fire in the city following the break-in has any links with the robbery.
Operation Epaulette
Authorities looking into the brazen heist at the Green Vault in Dresden Castle have named the investigation "Epaulette," according to Volker Lange of the Dresden Police.
An epaulette is an ornamental shoulder piece on an item of clothing, usually found on a uniform or ceremonial dress.
According to Saxony's Minister of the Interior Roland Wöller, the police have formed a special commission to investigate the theft.
A number of teams have been deployed to the scene and the museum was closed on Monday.
Police say they have no information to suggest that the suspects had "insider knowledge" of the vault, but that they are continuing to investigate.
Police say a vehicle seen parked nearby around the time of the robbery appeared to flee the scene shortly afterwards.
Lange said an alert was sent out to try to locate the vehicle, with police closing exits on the nearby motorway to try and stop the suspects escaping.
However the Dresden police official also pointed out that it would have been fairly easy for a vehicle to get from the site of the robbery to the highway within a matter of minutes.
Why did the security not stop the thieves?
Marion Ackermann, the director General of the Dresden State Art Collections, found herself under a barrage of questions from journalists at the news conference a short while ago.
A key question emerging: If the security guards saw the thieves on their CCTV camera and heard the alarm, why did they not intervene and stop them from escaping?
Ackermann explained that the standard security procedure at the museum is to call the police rather than intervene.
At that point, the security guards were unarmed, but could have been if they had interceded, she explained.
She added that the museum's course of action was not unusual and that other museums follow similar protocols.
What was taken?
The police said about 100 pieces altogether may have been stolen from the vault, including diamonds, pearls and rubies.
During a news conference, the police said one glass display case was smashed and three set of jewellery were stolen. The three sets were composed of numerous pieces.
According to Roland Woeller, a local politician, the stolen artifacts were of "immeasurable value."
The thieves are still on the run
A manhunt is underway in Dresden following the heist.
Police received a call early Monday morning at 4:59 a.m. saying that a break-in was taking place.
The suspects were seen on CCTV, but disappeared before anyone could catch them.
"The suspects came in through a window, and walked towards a glass vitrine, smashed it and left, they disappeared," Dresden police Chief Criminal Director Volker Lange said.
The security personnel in the museum saw the two suspects on CCTV and called police, following the museum's security protocol.
The Green Vault is a real national treasure
The Green Vault, inside the historic Royal Palace in Dresden, is seen as a site of national significance by many Germans. It is one of the oldest museums in the world, containing one of largest collections of treasure in Europe.
It has attracted an array of high-profile visitors in the past.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted US President Barack Obama for talks in the vault in 2009.
When Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands visited Germany in 2011, she too popped in to see the artifacts.
Even Russian President Vladimir Putin made sure to swing by back in 2006.
Police "won't comment on any speculation"
Saxony Police issued a brief statement on Twitter, saying that while it understands the "topic of the the Green Vault is emotional for many," it will not "comment on speculation and theories about who to blame."
How the heist unfolded
Dresden police have released a timeline of what they call an “attack” on the Green Vault museum.
Police president Jörg Kubiessa said the heist took place in the very early hours of Monday morning.
Here's what they know:
4.59 a.m. (10:59 p.m. ET) Police receive a call that a break-in is taking place.
5:04 a.m (11.04 p.m. ET) The first police car is dispatched.
5:05 a.m. (11:05 p.m. ET) Authorities receive their first tip regarding a vehicle possibly involved in the heist.
5:09 a.m. (11:09 p.m. ET) The Theater Square (Theaterplatz) area experiences a power outage. Police could not confirm if the power cut is related.
5:22 a.m. (11:22 p.m. ET) The federal police is notified
Dresden Police’s Chief Criminal Director Volker Lange said: “Two suspects were seen on CCTV. The suspects came in through a window, and walked towards a glass vitrine, smashed it and left, they disappeared.”