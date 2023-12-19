Suðurnes police, which covers Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula where a volcanic eruption took place Monday night, said scientists need “several days to assess the situation there,” in a statement released Tuesday.

“We will reassess the situation every hour,” police said.

All roads to Grindavík will be closed for everyone, except emergency responders and teams working with the authorities in the “danger zone” near the area, according to the statement.

Police are asking people not to approach the area of the eruption, and to be “aware that gas emitted from it can be dangerous.”

Icelandair released a statement at 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, reiterating that the volcano eruption has not impacted their flight schedule.

“At this time, the eruption does not affect our operations or Keflavík airport. Our flight schedule remains unchanged,” the statement said.

Icelandair added it is monitoring the situation closely and will inform passengers of any new developments.

“Eruptions and earthquakes are a part of our DNA, and we Icelanders are always well prepared for volcanic events. The country’s incredible nature has given us excellent training and expertise to deal with unique situations,” the statement said.

The Icelandic Tourist Board said that notably, previous eruptions in the area did not impact air travel to and from the country, in a statement on their website.