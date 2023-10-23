Zhai Jun during a meeting in Tehran on October 22, 2019. Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images/File

The situation in Gaza is severe and the risk of a large-scale ground conflict is significantly rising, China's Special Envoy on the Middle East issue warned Sunday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Speaking at a press briefing in Cairo, Zhai Jun said “armed conflicts are permeating along the Israeli-Lebanese and Israeli-Syrian borders, with their spillover effects expanding regionally and internationally. The prospects are worrisome.”

Zhai urged the international community to stay vigilant against such developments and act immediately to prevent the situation from turning into serious humanitarian disaster.

China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinians through United Nations and bilateral channels, Zhai promised, without specifying what aid has already been provided.

Zhai attended Saturday’s Cairo peace summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other Arab leaders to find a “roadmap” for ending the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza.

Zhai is currently in the Middle East to promote peace talks and push for a ceasefire. Zhai visited Qatar and Egypt and will also visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other countries in the region.

Before his trip, Zhai had phone calls with the foreign ministry heads of the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and other countries, as well as with the special representatives at United Nations and European Union, CCTV reported.

China's stance: Chinese leader Xi Jinping said last week that a two-state solution to establish an independent Palestine is the “fundamental way out” of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Xi, who made the comments in a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing, said China is willing to work with Egypt and Arab nations to “promote an comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue,” according to CCTV.