Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate, in Rome, on August 20, 2019, as the country faces a political crisis. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

While offering to resign, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, was "irresponsible" to start Italy's current political crisis.

Here's the backstory: Salvini, who also serves at Interior Minister, called for new elections earlier this month, saying the move was warranted because the current government coalition between the far-right League Party and the Five Star Movement no longer holds a majority in parliament.

Conte — a law professor with no previous political experience — became prime minister in June 2018, after the League and Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement.