Italy's political crisis
Why Italy's Interior Minister wanted new elections
While offering to resign, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, was "irresponsible" to start Italy's current political crisis.
Here's the backstory: Salvini, who also serves at Interior Minister, called for new elections earlier this month, saying the move was warranted because the current government coalition between the far-right League Party and the Five Star Movement no longer holds a majority in parliament.
Conte — a law professor with no previous political experience — became prime minister in June 2018, after the League and Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement.
Italy's prime minister offers to resign
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte offered to resign during a speech at the Italian Senate.
"I am obliged to end here this government experience. I will listen to all the interventions with extreme interest. Then I will go to the President of the Republic and resign," Conte told the Senate.