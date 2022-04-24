Follow the French presidential election results as they come in

We are ending our live coverage of the 2022 French Presidential election. Emmanuel Macron is projected to beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by 58.8% to 41.2%. In doing so, he has become the first French president to win a second term in 20 years.

Though results are not final, Le Pen has already conceded victory, but told her supporters that the "game is not over," pointing to legislative elections next month.

Macron, whose lead over Le Pen shrunk from 2017, urged his supported not to boo his rival, saying "I am the President for each and every one of you."

You can follow the live results as they come in on our interactive graphic below and read the full report here.