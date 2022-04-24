Turnout low as France votes to elect its president
From CNN’s Joseph Ataman, Camille Knight, Simon Bouvier and Xiaofei Xu in Paris
Turnout in the second round of the French presidential election is low as of late-afternoon in France, according to official figures released Sunday afternoon.
At 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET), voter turnout was at 63.23%, the lowest since 2002, according to data published by the French interior ministry.
Data shows 65.3% of French voters had cast their ballots by 11 a.m. ET in the second round of the 2017 presidential elections, when Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen to become France’s youngest ever president.
Polling stations in most of metropolitan France will close at 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET), while those in major urban centers such as Paris, Marseille and Lyon will close at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET).
3 min ago
Four charts that explain how round one of the presidential election played out
Today is the second time French voters have headed to the polls to choose their president this month. Twelve candidates stood in the initial contest on April 10, but since none won more than 50% of the vote, the top two -- Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen -- advanced to the runoff two weeks later.
Though Le Pen came in second, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far left came a close third. No other candidate finished in double digits.
Data from each of France's nearly 35,000 communes show Melenchon performed particularly well in places like Paris' working-class suburbs, while Le Pen won the traditional right-leaning strongholds like the northeast and southeast. Macron performed well in cities and in the historically left-leaning west.
The strong performance of these three candidates underscores just how much French politics has changed since Macron won the presidency in 2017.
His centrist political party has siphoned votes from the traditional center-left and center-right parties, while candidates like Melenchon and Le Pen have successfully wooed voters who are frustrated and angry with mainstream politicians. Far-left and far-right candidates accounted for more than 57% of the ballots cast in the first round.
Other dissatisfied voters simply stayed home this time around. Turnout in round one was the lowest the country has seen in 20 years.
13 min ago
How this election works
From CNN's Joshua Berlinger and Joseph Ataman in Paris
To elect their new president, French voters head to the polls twice.
The first vote, on April 10, saw 12 candidates run against each other. They qualified for the race by securing endorsements from 500 mayors and/or local councillors from across the country.
Macron and Le Pen received the most votes but, since neither won more than 50%, they had to compete in Sunday's runoff.
Another vote soon: This isn't the only national vote France faces this year -- parliamentary elections are also due to take place in June.
23 min ago
Meet the candidates running in the election
From CNN's Joshua Berlinger and Joseph Ataman in Paris
Emmanuel Macron is an ex-investment banker and alumnus of some of France's most elite schools. Though he previously served as economy minister, Macron was a political novice before becoming president. The 2022 presidential vote is only the second political election he has ever stood in.
But he is no longer an upstart and must run on a mixed record.
His ambitious plan to bolster the European Union's autonomy and geopolitical heft won him respect abroad and at home, even though his attempts to win over Donald Trump or to prevent the AUKUS submarine deal.
Macron's domestic policies are more divisive and less popular. His handling of the yellow vest movement, one of France's most prolonged protests in decades, was widely panned, and his record on the Covid-19 pandemic is inconclusive.
The younger Le Pen has attempted to rebrand the party, as it has long been viewed as racist and anti-Semitic.
In 2017, Marine Le Pen campaigned as France's answer to Trump: A right-leaning firebrand who vowed to protect France's forgotten working class from immigrants, globalization and technology that was rendering their jobs obsolete.
Since then, she has abandoned some of her most controversial policy proposals, like leaving the European Union.
But by and large, her economic nationalist stance, views on immigration, skepticism of Europe and position on Islam in France -- she wants to make it illegal for women to wear headscarves in public -- have not changed. "Stopping uncontrolled immigration" and "eradicating Islamist ideologies" are her manifesto's two priorities.
Le Pen has, however, attempted to soften her tone, especially around Islam and the EU in the wake of Brexit. Instead, she has campaigned hard on pocketbook issues, promising measures that she claims will put 150 euros to 200 euros ($162 to $216) in the coffers of each household, including a pledge to remove sales tax from 100 household goods.
The strategy appears to have worked.
Le Pen's performance in the first round of the 2022 presidential election was her best result in the three times she has run.