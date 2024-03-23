World
Shooting at Moscow concert venue leaves at least 60 dead

By Chris Lau

Updated 4:06 a.m. ET, March 23, 2024
9 min ago

US had warned Russia ISIS was determined to attack

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee, Katherine Grise and Chris Lau

aw enforcement officers are seen deployed outside the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on Friday. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

The US warned Moscow that ISIS militants were determined to target Russia in the days before assailants stormed the Crocus City Hall in an attack that killed scores of people, but President Vladimir Putin rejected the advice as “provocative.”

Gunmen stormed the concert hall near Moscow on Friday, opening fire and throwing an incendiary device in the worst terrorist attack on the Russian capital in decades.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Experts said the scale of the carnage – some of which was captured in video footage obtained by CNN showing crowds of people cowering behind cushioned seats as gunshots echoed in the vast hall – would be deeply embarrassing for the Russian leader, who had championed a message of national security just a week earlier when winning the country’s stage-managed election.

Not only had Russian intelligence services failed to prevent the attack, they said, but Putin had failed to heed warnings from the United States that extremists were plotting to target Moscow.

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Russia had said it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow,” including concerts, and it warned US citizens to avoid such places.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the US government had “shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy.”

But in a speech Tuesday, Putin had blasted the American warnings as “provocative,” saying “these actions resemble outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

10 min ago

Pakistan condemns "horrendous attack" in Moscow

From CNN’s Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

Pakistan condemned the deadly attack at a concert hall in Moscow and expressed solidarity with Russia, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.
10 min ago

Saudi Arabia denounces "the terrorist attack" near Moscow

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Saturday denounced "the terrorist attack" that took place near Moscow, which killed at least 60 people, according to Saudi state-run SPA news.

MSB sent "a message of condolences and sympathy," to Russian President Vladimir Putin "for the victims of the terrorist attack," SPA said.

"I offer my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and your friendly people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the message said, as cited by SPA.
11 min ago

India’s Modi condemns Moscow attack, expresses solidarity with the Russian people

From CNN’s Vedika Sud and Teele Rebane

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the deadly attack at a concert hall in Moscow and expressed solidarity with the Russian people in a post on X on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” he said.
11 min ago

US has no reason to doubt ISIS’ claim of responsibility for Moscow attack

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

The US has no reason to doubt ISIS’ claim of responsibility for the attack at the concert venue near Moscow Friday, according to a US official.

11 min ago

Russian president wishes speedy recovery to injured people in the concert venue attack, RIA reports

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to all those injured people in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall that killed at least 60 people, the state-run RIA-Novosti news agency said on Saturday.

Putin has also "conveyed his gratitude to the doctors," RIA added. 

11 min ago

Singer of band performing at Crocus City Hall offers to pay for funerals and treatments 

From CNN's Mia Alberti 

Shaman, the singer of the Picnic band due to play at the Crocus City Hall on Friday, said he will pay for the funerals of the victims and treatments of those injured during the terror attack at the venue.

"We are all one big family. And in a family there is no such thing as somebody else's grief," the singer, known for his nationalistic views, said in a video posted on the Russian social media network Vkontakte to his more than 600,000 followers.

"My people, any troubles and misfortunes have always united our country. They have made Russia tougher and stronger. It will not be possible to frighten and break us this time either", he said. 

11 min ago

At least 60 people died after Moscow's Crocus City hall attack

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

A woman walks to lay flowers at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on Saturday. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

At least 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus on Friday, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a report on Saturday. 

There were also 145 people sent to hospitals, according to the Moscow Region’s Health Ministry, Russian state media TASS reported. 

11 min ago

Russia thwarted several ISIS related incidents in March, state media reports

From CNN's Katharina Krebs 

Over the last month, Russia has thwarted several ISIS related incidents in March alone, according to Russia’s state media agency RIA-Novosti.

Below is a list of different reported incidents across Russia that Russian authorities say involved people connected to ISIS, according to RIA:

  • Reported on March 3: "The National Anti-Terrorism Committee reports that six criminals were neutralized during the counter-terrorist operation in the Ingush Karabulak. The identities of those killed have been previously established: they were adherents of the international terrorist organization ISIS." https://t.me/rian_ru/233807
  • Reported on March 7: "The FSB uncovered a cell of the banned organization Vilayat Khorasan in the Kaluga region, whose members were planning an attack on a synagogue in Moscow. When detained, the terrorists resisted and were neutralized by return fire." https://t.me/rian_ru/234430
  • Reported on March 20: " Security forces detained the commander of a combat group of the Islamic State terrorist organization banned in Russia, the press service of the FSB Directorate for Moscow and the region said in a statement. The Federal Security Service of Russia for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region detained an internationally wanted citizen of the Russian Federation, born on November 22, 1993, involved in the activities of the international terrorist organization ISIS." https://ria.ru/20240320/fsb-1934440407.html
  • Reported on March 12: "Law enforcement officers in the forest in the Sunzhensky district of Ingushetia found a cache with medicines and food, which, according to them, belonged to the militants liquidated in Karabulak in early March, the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reported." https://ria.ru/20240312/karabulak-1932544167.html