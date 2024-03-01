World
The funeral for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 1030 GMT (1830 HKT) March 1, 2024
2 min ago

CNN spoke to mourners outside a Moscow church. Here's what they said about paying respects to Navalny

From CNN’s Matthew Chance and Katharina Krebs in Moscow and Niamh Kennedy in London

Mourners gathered outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Moscow on Friday told CNN they had gathered to pay their respects to their true "hero," Alexey Navalny.

Marina said she traveled from St. Petersburg because she "loved" Navalny. "He was a true hero … I want to say to him 'farewell,'" she said, adding that she was not surprised that the Kremlin had denied any involvement in Navalny’s death. "They demonstrate to the whole world we do what we want to do," she said. "We can repress you."

Tatiana said she had attended several of Navalny's meetings as a longstanding supporter. The 82-year-old Moscow resident said it was "natural" for her to come out to pay her respects to Navalny. "I always supported their [Navalny's] policy, their ideas. I share these ideas," Tatiana added.

Neither woman said she was deterred by the potential risk of coming to the funeral.

13 min ago

Kremlin has nothing to say to Navalny’s family on funeral day, spokesperson tells CNN

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, in Moscow, Russia, on February 29.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, in Moscow, Russia, on February 29. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Friday he has “nothing” to say to the family of the opposition politician Alexey Navalny on the day of his funeral.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained silence on the death of his main critic over the two weeks that have passed since the tragic news, a trend consistent with his avoidance of mentioning Navalny by name during the politician’s lifetime. 

17 min ago

Navalny’s body has been handed over to family, spokesperson says

From CNN's Seb Shukla

Alexey Navalny’s body has been handed over to his relatives, according to his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh. 

A hearse will soon be heading over to the church, Yarmysh said in a social media post.

It had initially been reported that his team had been unable to secure a hearse for transporting Navalny’s body. 

18 min ago

Crowd gathers at church in Moscow where funeral of Alexey Navalny is due to take place

From CNN's Matthew Chance and Katharina Krebs in Moscow

People gather outside the Soothe My Sorrows church as they wait for a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian politician Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on March .
People gather outside the Soothe My Sorrows church as they wait for a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian politician Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on March . Reuters

There is a growing crowd of mourners gathering at the Moscow church where the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is due to take place Friday – in about one hour, a CNN team on the ground reports.

Here's what else the team is seeing:

People, many holding flowers, are standing behind crowd control barriers and the queue continues to grow. A number of police are stationed at the entrance to the church, where a metal detector has been installed. 

Crowd control barriers have been erected along the route to the cemetery. There are dozens of police vans around the Borisovsky cemetery, where Navalny will be buried after the funeral service at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' in the Maryino district.

Video also shows police asking people through loud-hailers not to block traffic in the area.

Some toilet facilities have also been set up outside the barriers. 

Meanwhile, social media video and photographs show police close to the church and around the nearby Maryino metro station.

The funeral is due to begin at 6 a.m. ET. The cemetery is some 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) from the church.

26 min ago

Police deployed on rooftops near Navalny funeral church

From CNN's Tim Lister

A Police officer guards on a roof of an apartment building near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1.
A Police officer guards on a roof of an apartment building near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1. AP

Police officers have been deployed on rooftops near the Church of Mother of God in Moscow, where the funeral for former Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny will take place, video from the scene showed.

38 min ago

Alexey Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow today

From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova

Mourners gather in front of the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church ahead of a funeral service for Alexey Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1.
Mourners gather in front of the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church ahead of a funeral service for Alexey Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1. Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images

Kira Yarmysh, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday that his funeral will be held Friday at a church in Moscow.

Yarmysh said the service will take place at 2 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God and encouraged mourners to arrive early.

The burial of Navalny will take place at Borisov Cemetery in Moscow’s Maryino district, where Navalny lived.

Nalavny’s aides said they began to look for a church soon after his death but that many venues were not willing to host his funeral.

45 min ago

No hearse will take Navalny’s body to church for funeral, his spokesperson says

From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai

No hearse has agreed to take Alexey Navalny’s body to the church for a planned funeral for the Russian opposition leader, according to his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh.

“All brigades are called by unknown people and threatened not to take Alexey's body anywhere,” Yarmysh said Thursday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

At first, Navalny’s team were not allowed to rent funeral halls, she said.

“Now that it's supposed to be just a funeral in the church, the ritual agents tell us that no hearse agrees to take the body there,” Yarmysh said.

When searching for a venue for a funeral, most agencies and sites contacted have either claimed the space is occupied or refused them as soon as Navalny's name was mentioned — in one instance citing a direct prohibition on working with Navalny's team, Yarmysh said on Tuesday.

44 min ago

Navalny's widow says she is concerned about possible arrests at funeral

From CNN's Christian Edwards, Radina Gigova and Anna Chernova

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, addresses the European Union's parliament on Wednesday February 28, in Strasbourg, France.
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, addresses the European Union's parliament on Wednesday February 28, in Strasbourg, France. Jean-Francois Badias/AP

The wife of the late Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said she is concerned that police will crack down on mourners after it was announced his funeral will take place on Friday in Moscow.

Yulia Navalnaya on Wednesday addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, shortly after Navalny’s aides announced they had arranged his funeral after spending more than a week trying to retrieve his body and find a suitable venue.

“I’m not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband,” she said.

Navalny’s death was met with grief and anger across the world as well as inside Russia, where the smallest acts of political dissent carry huge risks. More than 400 people were detained at makeshift memorials for Navalny across 32 Russian cities, according to human rights monitoring group OVD-Info.

Read more about Navalnaya's speech.