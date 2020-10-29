Man arrested after stabbing guard at French consulate in Saudi Arabia

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi and Barbara Wojazer in Paris

A Saudi man was arrested after attacking a guard at Jeddah’s French consulate with a sharp tool on Thursday, Saudi state media said.

The stabbing attack resulted in minor injuries and the guard was moved to a hospital, state media added.

The French embassy in Saudi Arabia condemned the attack calling it “flagrant”.

“We express our trust in Saudi authorities to reveal the circumstances behind the attack, as well as to ensure the security of French property and the French community in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.