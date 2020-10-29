World
Knife attack in French city of Nice

By Rob Picheta and Nick Thompson, CNN

Updated 1214 GMT (2014 HKT) October 29, 2020
31 min ago

Man arrested after stabbing guard at French consulate in Saudi Arabia

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi and Barbara Wojazer in Paris

A Saudi man was arrested after attacking a guard at Jeddah’s French consulate with a sharp tool on Thursday, Saudi state media said. 

The stabbing attack resulted in minor injuries and the guard was moved to a hospital, state media added. 

The French embassy in Saudi Arabia condemned the attack calling it “flagrant”. 

“We express our trust in Saudi authorities to reveal the circumstances behind the attack, as well as to ensure the security of French property and the French community in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

1 hr 6 min ago

World leaders react to attack in Nice

Global leaders are responding to the alleged terror attack in Nice, France, pledging solidarity with the city and condemning the violence that has left at least three people dead.

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said on Twitter he was "deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the horrific attack in Nice." He added: "This pain is felt by all of us in Europe."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also tweeted his “deep sympathy and solidarity towards the victim of the attack.” He added we are “united in face of terror and hatred.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also tweeted his condolences in both Italian and French, ending his message by saying "We are united!"

1 hr 20 min ago

French Muslim Council condemns Nice attack

From CNN's Fanny Bobille in Paris

The French Council of the Muslim Faith has condemned the knife attack in the city of Nice which left three people dead.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place near the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. As a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their families, I call on the Muslims of France to cancel all the Mawlid festivities,” the council tweeted.

Mawlid is celebrated by some Muslims to mark the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammed.

1 hr 41 min ago

Attack occurred at a church in the center of Nice

France's anti-terror prosecutor has taken on the investigation into the knife attack in Nice, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.

The knife attack took place in the vicinity of the city's main church, the Notre Dame Basilica.

Google Maps

Nice is located on France's southern coast, near Monaco and the border with Italy.

1 hr 49 min ago

BREAKING: Three dead in France attack; one "decapitated," mayor says

From CNN's Gaëlle Fournier in Paris

Three people are now confirmed dead – including one woman who was "decapitated" – following a terror attack in the French city of Nice, the mayor Christian Estrosi has said.

“It seems that, according to the first findings of the police, the woman who was inside the church has been decapitated. For the other victims, we cannot say anything at the moment,” he told BFM TV.

2 hr 25 min ago

Macron to travel to Nice later on Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Nice on Thursday after participating in a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry, the Elysee Palace has said.

The country's Prime Minister Jean Castex led lawmakers in a moment of silence at the National Assembly on Thursday morning after news of the incident broke.


French Prime Minister Jean Castex (second from left, behind the lower desk) leads lawmakers in a moment of silence at the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday, in tribute to the victims of a knife attack in Nice. Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, wrote on Twitter that he has spoken with Macron over the phone this morning, adding that the President passed on his thanks to local police.

2 hr 30 min ago

Two dead in Nice attack, mayor says

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer in Paris

French authorities enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait outside on Thursday.
French authorities enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait outside on Thursday. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Two people have been killed and a third is in a life-threatening condition after a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local mayor Christian Estrosi.

“At this moment, we have, without any doubt, two dead inside the church, in a horrible way,” Estrosi said.

Video from the scene posted to social media showed emergency services responding to the incident.

Medics are “trying everything to save the life of a third victim who was able to flee," Estrosi said.

He said the attacker was shot by police, but is alive.

2 hr 43 min ago

Police respond to 'terrorist attack' in French city of Nice

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer in Paris

French policemen stand guard on a street in Nice, France, following a knife attack on Thursday, October 29.
French policemen stand guard on a street in Nice, France, following a knife attack on Thursday, October 29. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty images

Police in the French coastal city of Nice are responding to a knife attack in the vicinity of a church, which the local mayor has described as a "terrorist attack."

Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker has been taken into custody.

"I am on the scene with the police who arrested the attacker. Everything points to a terrorist attack," Estrosi tweeted Thursday morning.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was chairing a crisis meeting at the ministry in response to the attack.

There is no official information yet on the condition of victims.