World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Knife attack in French city of Nice

By Rob Picheta and Nick Thompson, CNN

Updated 6:34 a.m. ET, October 29, 2020
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 3 min ago

Police respond to 'terrorist attack' in French city of Nice

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer in Paris

French policemen stand guard on a street in Nice, France, following a knife attack on Thursday, October 29.
French policemen stand guard on a street in Nice, France, following a knife attack on Thursday, October 29. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty images

Police in the French coastal city of Nice are responding to a knife attack in the vicinity of a church, which the local mayor has described as a "terrorist attack."

Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker has been taken into custody.

"I am on the scene with the police who arrested the attacker. Everything points to a terrorist attack," Estrosi tweeted Thursday morning.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was chairing a crisis meeting at the ministry in response to the attack.

There is no official information yet on the condition of victims.