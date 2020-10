French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Nice on Thursday after participating in a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry, the Elysee Palace has said.

The country's Prime Minister Jean Castex led lawmakers in a moment of silence at the National Assembly on Thursday morning after news of the incident broke.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (second from left, behind the lower desk) leads lawmakers in a moment of silence at the National Assembly in Paris on Thursday, in tribute to the victims of a knife attack in Nice. Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, wrote on Twitter that he has spoken with Macron over the phone this morning, adding that the President passed on his thanks to local police.