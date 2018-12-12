Brexit crisis: British PM facing leadership challenge

Brexit crisis: British PM facing leadership challengeBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Rob Picheta, CNN
Conservative MPs tweet their support for May
The embattled Prime Minister is being thrown a few lifelines from loyal cabinet members and backbenchers this morning, as MPs announce their intention to support her in tonight’s vote.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid, tipped as one of the frontrunners to succeed May as the next Conservative leader, has said the vote is “self-indulgent and wrong.”
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was also quick to get behind the Prime Minister, saying her role is the "most difficult job imaginable."
And Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary and Brexiteer who has been supportive of May's deal with the EU, confirmed he won't be turning his back on the Prime Minister tonight.
It's worth remembering, though, that tonight's vote will be a secret ballot -- so we won't know for sure how individual MPs vote.
Scrapping yesterday's vote sealed May's fate, says Tory rebel
May’s last-minute decision to pull the crucial vote on her Brexit deal made the no confidence vote all but inevitable, according to a Conservative rebel MP.
“Pulling the vote was undermining the whole fabric of public trust,” Bill Cash told CNN’s Max Foster.
Cash was one of the first Tories to send in a letter of no confidence last month, after May announced her deal with the European Union. That initial attempt to force a confidence vote failed, but more MPs have backed the call since May’s U-turn yesterday.
“The reality is that many, many hundreds of MPs were going in to debate. We were going to have a vote on that,” Cash says. “That sort of thing demonstrates the degree of uncertainty that she has created in the way she’s gone about all of this.”
But Cash refused to make a prediction on the outcome of tonight's vote. "I just don't know - the short answer is that it would be very foolish on either side" to speculate, he says.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May's remarks confirming she would contest the leadership challenge triggered on Wednesday.
"Sir Graham Brady has confirmed that he has received 48 letters from Conservative MPs so there will now be a vote of confidence in my leadership of the Conservative Party. I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got. I have been a member of the Conservative Party for over 40 years. I’ve served it as an activist, counsellor, MP, shadow minister, Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister. I stood to be leader because I believe in the conservative vision for a better future. A thriving economy with nowhere and nobody left behind. A stronger society where everyone can make the most of their talents. Always serving the national interest. And at this crucial moment in our history, that means securing a Brexit deal that delivers on the result of the EU referendum. Taking back control of our borders, laws and money, but protecting jobs, our security and our -- precious union as we do so. Through good times and bad over the last two years, my passionate belief that such a deal is attainable, that a bright future lies ahead for our country has not wavered. And it is now within our grasp. I spent yesterday meeting chancellor Merkel, Prime Minister Rutte, President Tusk and President Juncker to address the concerns that MPs have with the backstop, and we are making progress. I was due to travel to Dublin this afternoon to continue that work. But will now remain here in London to make the case for my leadership with my parliamentary colleagues.
A change in leadership in the Conservative party now would put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it. A new leader wouldn’t be in place by the 21st of January legal deadline, so a leadership election risks handing control of the Brexit negotiations to opposition MPs in Parliament. The new leader wouldn’t have time to renegotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through parliament by the 29th of March, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it. And a leadership election would not change the fundamentals of the negotiation or the parliamentary arithmetic. Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division just when we should be standing together to serve our country. None of that would be in the national interest. The only people whose interests would be served are Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell. The British people want us to get on with it and they want us to focus on the other vital issues that matter to them too -- building a stronger economy, delivering first class public services and the homes that families need. These are the public’s priorities, and they must be the Conservative Party’s priorities too. We must and we shall deliver on the referendum vote and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. But the Conservatives must not be a single-issue party. We are a party of the whole nation -- moderate, pragmatic, mainstream, committed to reuniting our country and building a country that works for everyone. The agenda that I set out in my first speech outside this front odor – delivering the Brexit people voted for, building a country that works for everyone – I have devoted myself unsparingly to these tasks ever since I became Prime Minister and I stand ready to finish the job.
Jacob Rees-Mogg weighs in
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, has called for the PM to step down in a tweet shortly after the vote of no-confidence was triggered.
A month ago, Rees-Mogg publicly revealed he sent one of the 48 letters expressing concern over May's leadership.
UK Cabinet meeting cancelled
From CNN's Max Foster
Wednesday’s scheduled Cabinet meeting has been cancelled, Downing Street has announced amid a leadership challenge to UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
How May's fate as prime minister will unfold
Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, told CNN the announcement on the outcome of Wednesday's vote of no-confidence in British PM Theresa May could come as early as an hour after the vote.
“We’ll count as soon as we possibly can after (vote ends at 8 p.m.) and we will make an announcement within an hour -- so I hope before 9 o’clock," he told CNN's Max Foster.
Brady said he had spoken to the embattled leader upon her return from whistle-stop visits to Berlin and Brussels yesterday during which she expressed a desire to resolve any leadership issues resolved quickly.
Should May lose the vote, he also suggested a replacement could be found quickly.
“I ran the process in 2016,” he says. “It took no more than 10 days – it might even be possible to conduct a process of that sort more quickly.” But he adds: “If there are two candidates, and that is the expectation – there will be a postal ballot and that inevitably takes longer.”
He also explained the announcement was made early Wednesday to avoid unsettling the markets.
“We thought that when we were making a serious announcement that has important consequences, we thought that we ought to make the announcement before the markets open," he said.
Potential Theresa May challengers pledge support
Several potential challengers to Theresa May pledged Wednesday morning to back her in the leadership contest coming later Wednesday, including Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt.
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has so far been conspicuously -- and unusually -- silent.
May informed of leadership challenge last night
Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee – a group that represents the interests of Conservative lawmakers – told Theresa May last night that he had received enough letters from Conservative Party MPs to force her to face a leadership vote, he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme Wednesday morning.
He refused to say how many letters he had received.
He phoned her to deliver the news, he said. He refused to say how she had reacted, other than to say that she was eager for the process to be completed as quickly as possible. Brady specified that he wanted the announcement of the challenge made before markets opened.
She will address Conservative lawmakers at 5:00 p.m. GMT (noon ET) in a committee room at Parliament, followed by voting between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.).
May needs a simple majority of Conservative MPs to survive the vote. There are 315 Conservative MPs, so a majority is 158.
Brady refused to be drawn on what May should do if she survives the vote, but only narrowly.
If she wins, she cannot be challenged for a year, under party rules.
British PM comes out fighting
British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will fight on despite facing a vote of no confidence from her own Members of Parliament on Wednesday.
A defiant May took to the podium outside Downing House and said:
I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got. I have been a member of the Conservative Party for over 40 years. I’ve served it as an activist, counsellor, MP, shadow minister, Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister. I stood to be leader because I believe in the conservative vision for a better future.
May added that now was not the time for a leadership battle, adding that one would "put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it."
"The new leader wouldn’t have time to renegotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through parliament by the 29th of March, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it," she said.