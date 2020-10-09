Alaa Salah addresses protesters during a demonstration in front of the military headquarters in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. AFP/Getty Images

The popular revolution in Sudan, which ousted longtime President Omar al-Bashir, is cited by many experts as the event most likely to be recognized by judges.

Bashir's 30-year rule over the northeastern African country ended when he was arrested in an April military coup. Protests had begun in late 2018 over the rising cost of living, and they escalated into a push for Bashir's removal from office, with mass rallies and sit-ins outside the presidential compound and army headquarters.

Months of action ultimately brought about a power-sharing agreement signed by members of Sudan's military leadership and the country's pro-democracy movement.

The revolution propelled Alaa Salah to fame after video footage of her leading protest chants went viral, and the activist has been tipped as a potential victor.