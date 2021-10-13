World
Several killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 5:20 p.m. ET, October 13, 2021
1 hr 9 min ago

Suspect used a bow and arrow in attacks, police say

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

An arrow left in a wall after after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday, October 13.
The attacker suspected of killing and injuring several people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg used a bow and arrow, a spokesperson for the Kongsberg police department told CNN on Wednesday. 

The spokesperson said police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 p.m. local time. He added that the suspect attacked people at several locations before he was arrested. 

When asked about the number of casualties, the spokesperson said, “We simply can’t confirm any numbers right now.” 

He also said it was “too early to say” what the motivation for the attack was.

“That is what the investigation will reveal,” the spokesperson added.

1 hr 15 min ago

Several killed in Norwegian town of Kongsberg

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

 (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Several people have been killed and several more were injured by an attacker in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, 85 kilometers (nearly 53 miles) west of the capital city Oslo, a spokesperson for Norwegian Police told CNN on Wednesday.

The spokesperson was unable to say how many people had been killed or injured but said a suspect had been arrested and that the situation was under control.

When asked if the situation was being treated as terrorism, the spokesperson said it was “not clear as of yet, it’s too early to tell.”