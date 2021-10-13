Suspect used a bow and arrow in attacks, police say

An arrow left in a wall after after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday, October 13. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/ZUMA Press)

The attacker suspected of killing and injuring several people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg used a bow and arrow, a spokesperson for the Kongsberg police department told CNN on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 p.m. local time. He added that the suspect attacked people at several locations before he was arrested.

When asked about the number of casualties, the spokesperson said, “We simply can’t confirm any numbers right now.”

He also said it was “too early to say” what the motivation for the attack was.

“That is what the investigation will reveal,” the spokesperson added.