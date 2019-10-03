World
Paris knife attack on officers at police headquarters

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 8:25 a.m. ET, October 3, 2019
14 min ago

Île de la Cité on lockdown after attack

Île de la Cité, an island in the Seine in the center of Paris, is on lockdown after the attack on officers at a police headquarters there.

All roads to Île de la Cité have been cordoned off by police. Firemen and ambulances are on the scene.

19 min ago

Paris officials respond to knife attack

Nearby roads were blocked as emergency officials responded to the police headquarters in Paris, where an individual launched a knife attack on officers on Thursday.

19 min ago

Knifeman attacks police inside Paris headquarters

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne

An individual wielding a knife launched an attack on officers inside police headquarters in Paris, a police source told CNN.

The assailant was shot dead, and there is not yet any indication of a motive.

Two officers were seriously injured in the attack, the source said.