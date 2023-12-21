World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war rages

live news

Live

Prague university shooting

Live Updates

At least 15 killed in Prague university shooting

By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 12:14 p.m. ET, December 21, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

At least 15 people killed in shooting at Prague university, police say

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague

Police are seen standing near Charles University in Prague on Thursday.
Police are seen standing near Charles University in Prague on Thursday. Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

At least 15 people were killed in the shooting at Charles University in central Prague on Thursday, according to Police Chief Martin Vondrášek. 

The chief provided the updated death toll while speaking at a news conference on Thursday evening.

15 min ago

Czech officials detail injuries from Prague university shooting

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague

Czech authorities have revised the total number of those injured in the Prague university shooting to around 25 people, Prague emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.

The emergency services said in a statement that nine people have been severely injured, five or six have medium-severe injuries and 10 were lightly injured.

The officials said that numbers could change, given the situation is still developing.

36 min ago

Students hid from shooter on ledge of Charles University building, photo shows

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Xiaofei Xu in Paris

Students are seen hiding on a ledge at Charles University.
Students are seen hiding on a ledge at Charles University. From @elirozic/X

Students at Charles University climbed out of classroom windows and hid on the ledge of the Faculty of Arts building during a deadly shooting at the university in central Prague on Thursday.

A photo on social media shows the students on the ledge of the building. 

25 min ago

EU chief "shocked by the senseless violence" in Prague shooting

From CNN’s Amy Cassidy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her condolences to the Czech people following a deadly shooting at Charles University in central Prague.

“Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“We stand and mourn with you,” the EU chief added. 
45 min ago

Czech leaders call Charles University shooting "tragic"

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague

A police officer patrols near Charles University in Pragu on Thursday.
A police officer patrols near Charles University in Pragu on Thursday. Vit Simanek/CTK/AP

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" after a shooter killed 10 people at Charles University in central Prague, according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am shocked by the events at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University. I would like to express my deep sorrow and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the shooting,” Pavel said. 

The country’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he canceled appointments in an eastern Czech city and is heading back to Prague following the shooting. 

“Due to the tragic events at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague, I have canceled my programme in Olomouc and am coming back to Prague. I am in contact with the Minister of the Interior and the Czech Police,” Fiala said, also urging citizens to follow the advice of emergency services. 

 

56 min ago

Police still evacuating students from Charles University

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Catherine Nicholls in London

Czech police say officers are still evacuating students following a deadly shooting at Charles University in central Prague. 

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, police said some students locked themselves in the classrooms during the shooting, so evacuation efforts are still ongoing.  

The university is located in a popular tourist area in central Prague. It was holding classes on Thursday and was due to go on Christmas break on Saturday, according to a schedule on the university’s website. 

 

57 min ago

Czech police say shooter in Prague university shooting has been "eliminated"

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Jessie Gretener in London

Czech police confirm that the shooter in the Prague university shooting has been “eliminated,” according to an update on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

15 min ago

10 killed in Prague university shooting, emergency services says

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague, Jessie Gretener and John Mastrini

Lights from emergency vehicles are seen along the bank of river Moldau by Charles University in Prague on Thursday.
Lights from emergency vehicles are seen along the bank of river Moldau by Charles University in Prague on Thursday. Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

Ten people have been killed in a shooting at a university in Prague on Thursday, according to the Prague emergency services.  

About 25 additional people were injured, emergency services told CNN, with varying severity of injuries.

Police say the attack happened at the philosophy building of Charles University in central Prague.

This post has been updated with the latest information on injury numbers from Prague emergency services.