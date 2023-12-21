At least 15 people were killed in the shooting at Charles University in central Prague on Thursday, according to Police Chief Martin Vondrášek.
The chief provided the updated death toll while speaking at a news conference on Thursday evening.
By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN
From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague
Czech authorities have revised the total number of those injured in the Prague university shooting to around 25 people, Prague emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.
The emergency services said in a statement that nine people have been severely injured, five or six have medium-severe injuries and 10 were lightly injured.
The officials said that numbers could change, given the situation is still developing.
From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Xiaofei Xu in Paris
Students at Charles University climbed out of classroom windows and hid on the ledge of the Faculty of Arts building during a deadly shooting at the university in central Prague on Thursday.
A photo on social media shows the students on the ledge of the building.
From CNN’s Amy Cassidy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her condolences to the Czech people following a deadly shooting at Charles University in central Prague.
“Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“We stand and mourn with you,” the EU chief added.
From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague
President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" after a shooter killed 10 people at Charles University in central Prague, according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
“I am shocked by the events at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University. I would like to express my deep sorrow and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the shooting,” Pavel said.
The country’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he canceled appointments in an eastern Czech city and is heading back to Prague following the shooting.
“Due to the tragic events at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague, I have canceled my programme in Olomouc and am coming back to Prague. I am in contact with the Minister of the Interior and the Czech Police,” Fiala said, also urging citizens to follow the advice of emergency services.
From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Catherine Nicholls in London
Czech police say officers are still evacuating students following a deadly shooting at Charles University in central Prague.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, police said some students locked themselves in the classrooms during the shooting, so evacuation efforts are still ongoing.
The university is located in a popular tourist area in central Prague. It was holding classes on Thursday and was due to go on Christmas break on Saturday, according to a schedule on the university’s website.
From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Jessie Gretener in London
Czech police confirm that the shooter in the Prague university shooting has been “eliminated,” according to an update on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.
From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague, Jessie Gretener and John Mastrini
Ten people have been killed in a shooting at a university in Prague on Thursday, according to the Prague emergency services.
About 25 additional people were injured, emergency services told CNN, with varying severity of injuries.
Police say the attack happened at the philosophy building of Charles University in central Prague.
This post has been updated with the latest information on injury numbers from Prague emergency services.