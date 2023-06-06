Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves from the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 27. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

While this is Prince Harry’s first appearance in a court case against the British media, it may not be his last.

The case against MGN is one of several lawsuits filed by Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their long-running battle with British tabloids, which they have accused of breaches of privacy and publishing false stories.

The pair has filed at least seven lawsuits against British and US media organizations since 2019, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), according to Reuters. NGN publishes the Sun and used to produce News of the World, which was shut down in 2011 over a phone hacking scandal.

In March, Harry appeared at a court hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, which that group has denied.