World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Prince Harry phone hacking case

live news

Live

Ukraine dam destroyed

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court in London, on March 27, 2023.

Live Updates

Prince Harry gives evidence in London phone hacking case

By Christian Edwards, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Jessie Gretener and Lindsay Isaac, CNN

Updated 7:31 a.m. ET, June 6, 2023
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

A first court appearance of many? Prince Harry has launched legal action against multiple publishers

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves from the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 27.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves from the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 27. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

While this is Prince Harry’s first appearance in a court case against the British media, it may not be his last.

The case against MGN is one of several lawsuits filed by Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their long-running battle with British tabloids, which they have accused of breaches of privacy and publishing false stories.

The pair has filed at least seven lawsuits against British and US media organizations since 2019, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), according to Reuters. NGN publishes the Sun and used to produce News of the World, which was shut down in 2011 over a phone hacking scandal.

In March, Harry appeared at a court hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, which that group has denied.

19 min ago

Harry under pressure in forensic cross-examination

Analysis by CNN's Max Foster

A court sketch depicts Prince Harry being cross examined by the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers, Andrew Green, as he gives evidence at the Rolls Buildings in London, on Tuesday, June 6.
A court sketch depicts Prince Harry being cross examined by the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers, Andrew Green, as he gives evidence at the Rolls Buildings in London, on Tuesday, June 6. Elizabeth Cook/Press Association/AP Images

Harry has spent the morning in court under tough cross-examination from the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers, Andrew Green.

Green's manner is forensic. He has been taking the duke through a series of specific articles that Harry is complaining about. In his responses, Harry has been quietly spoken – although at one point joking that making his way through the various felt like a "workout."

At times, it has been uncomfortable to watch, because Prince Harry does not always seem to be across the detail. Green has been pressing him on how much distress particular articles caused him when they were published. Harry can't always recall reading them at the time.

Instead Harry falls back on his general argument that intrusive press coverage played a “destructive role” during his childhood and adolescence.

Green has also been attempting to undermine Harry's contention that information in the articles came from phone hacking, by pointing out that much of the news had already been reported in other outlets and confirmed by official sources.

23 min ago

Harry asked to raise his voice during cross-examination and is appointed a document helper

From CNN's Jessie Gretener

Members of the court have reported that they have struggled to hear Prince Harry's responses during his cross-examination.

As the court returned from a 10-minute break, the duke was asked to raise his voice.

Harry has also been appointed a court employee to assist him with a large bundle of legal documents used in the defense’s cross-examination.

The duke had appeared slightly frustrated on several occasions when trying to locate specific pages in the evidence bundles.

27 min ago

Harry claims some tabloids have "blood on their hands"

Prince Harry said that “some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands” for the distress caused to him and “perhaps, inadvertently death,” in reference to his mother Princess Diana. 

He was responding to MGN lawyer Andrew Green, who asked Harry who the duke believed had “blood on their hands,” due to the impact of the articles.

How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness," Harry stated in his written evidence.

Harry is testifying that some of the information in the articles could not have been obtained in any other way except for unlawfully. One example he gave is the case of an article which reported that Harry and William missed an event held for their great grandmother’s 100th birthday to go rock climbing. 

Green challenged Harry that the information was already in the public domain as their absence was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, to which Harry said was issued in response to tabloid reporting.

Referring to part of the story which gave details on the location of the rock climbing trip, Harry said he is not sure whose phone could have been hacked but then added that it could have been his.

45 min ago

Court takes short break

The court is now taking a 10-minute break. Prince Harry was told that he must not discuss his evidence with anybody during this time.

26 min ago

Harry battles to keep across various bundles of paperwork during cross-examination

During his cross-examination by MGN’s lawyer Andrew Green, Prince Harry has repeatedly struggled to locate the relevant parts of various documents pertaining to the questions.

Green’s questioning has often related to specific claims made by the prince in his written evidence, which are indexed in a number of bundles of paperwork.

On various occasions, Green has directed Harry to specific points of information that the prince has taken some time to locate.

"Go to DOS 2, please. Tab 37. Page 208," was one of Green's such directions.

The prince joked that Green was subjecting him to a “workout."

Green also asked the prince whether he would like somebody to assist him in navigating the paperwork.

Harry later said that he would be "relying on the screen" to refer to the relevant bits of information.

1 hr 3 min ago

Harry says articles caused him to be "paranoid" and to "distrust" his friends

Andrew Green, the lawyer for MGN, asked Harry about his allegations that certain articles published by the Daily Mirror “caused him to be paranoid and to distrust those around him.”

Harry said he had been “made aware” of many of the articles “unfortunately, by the behavior and reaction of my inner circle.”

The duke said when information he had shared in confidence with only a few members of his inner circle entered the public domain, “your circle of friends starts to shrink.”

58 min ago

Harry quizzed over whether details obtained about family life were "indicative of phone hacking"

Prince Harry is pictured arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on June 6.
Prince Harry is pictured arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on June 6. Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)

The duke was asked by Andrew Green about whether an article published by the Daily Mirror about how the young prince had responded to his parents’ divorce contained information which may have been “indicative of phone hacking.”

The article in question was published on September 16, 1996, with the headline “Diana so sad on Harry’s big day,” according to the prince’s written evidence.

It contained details of his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, coming to visit the prince at Ludgrove school on his 12th birthday, and included details about how long she spent at the school with him.

Harry told the court that some of the details in the piece “seemed incredibly suspicious.”

However, Green pressed the prince on whether a member of the press – knowing the date of the Prince’s birthday – could have visited the school on this date and learned details of the Princess of Wales’ visit by witnessing her entering and exiting.

You’re not suggesting, are you, that this sentence (in the article) is indicative of phone hacking?” Green asked Prince Harry.

Harry did not answer in any certainty.

The article in question also claimed that Harry was responding to his parents' divorce "badly."

"I think it’s quite ironic for the Defendant’s journalists to be remarking on how difficult I was finding this period, when articles like this, and the conduct of the press, including the Defendant’s journalists, contributed to that feeling," Harry said in his written evidence.
1 hr 35 min ago

Harry claims articles played a "destructive role" in his growing up

Prince Harry has claimed that the “thousands” of articles published about him since he was young played a “destructive role” during his childhood and adolescence.

Harry said that he “certainly saw a lot of articles at the time,” and that he was “made aware” of many more that had been written about him.

However, Harry said that he could not recall specific articles that caused him distress.

“Because it’s 20 years ago, I can’t speculate,” said the Prince.

Green asked him to clarify his position.

“You may not have been aware of the content of the articles at the time, but it’s the general effect of all of the articles in the press, by all papers at the time, that had this impact on you?” Green said.

Harry said this is accurate.