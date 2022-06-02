World
Live Updates

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Lianne Kolirin, Kathryn Snowdon and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 0817 GMT (1617 HKT) June 2, 2022
4 Posts
5 min ago

What else is happening over the Jubilee weekend?

People walk along the Mall in London on June 1.
People walk along the Mall in London on June 1. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Queen's incredible reign. Here's a rundown of the rest of the long weekend:

Friday, June 3

A thanksgiving service paying tribute to the Queen's seven decades of service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral, central London, with family members in attendance.

Saturday, June 4

Several royal family members are expected to head to Epsom Downs racecourse, in Surrey, southern England, in the afternoon for the 243rd edition of its famous horse race, the Derby. The Queen -- a keen horse breeder -- has been a regular spectator at the event and has even presented the famous trophy.

In the evening, a two-and-a-half hour "Platinum Party At The Palace" concert will see a star-studded line up perform in front of Buckingham Palace and around the famous Queen Victoria Memorial. Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross are among the artists set to appear at the show, which will be broadcast live by the BBC.

Sunday, June 5

To cap off the celebrations people are being encouraged to organize street parties as part of the "Big Jubilee Lunch" initiative on Sunday. Community gatherings are set to take place across Britain, including flagship events in London and at Cornwall's Eden Project. "Big Jubilee Lunches" have also been planned around the world.

The weekend's finale is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in which artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will unite to bring iconic moments from the Queen's reign to life.

Although the Queen is not due to travel in it, the pageant will be led by the Gold State Carriage. Starting at 2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. ET), the pageant will involve a "River of Hope" section that will comprise 200 silk flags parading down The Mall like a river and a who's who of Britain's most famous faces.

29 min ago

Queen sends a message as her jubilee celebrations begin

From CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has released a message through Buckingham Palace as commemorations for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne get underway.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions," the Queen said in a statement.
"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm," Her Majesty added.

The 96-year-old monarch also released a specially commissioned Platinum Jubilee portrait to mark the start of the festivities. Taken by Ranald Mackechnie, the photograph shows the Queen sitting in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle last Wednesday. In the background, the castle's Round Tower and a statue of King Charles II, which stands in the famous quadrangle, can be seen.

She is wearing one of her signature Angela Kelly ensembles in a light blue, and it is embellished with pearl and diamante trim around the neckline and cascading down the front of the coat.

It's the third portrait Mackechnie has taken of the sovereign. A first portrait, published in 2016, celebrated Her Majesty’s 90th birthday, and a second published in 2020 marked the beginning of the new decade.

55 min ago

What's coming up today

Soldiers on parade during The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on May 28 in London. The Colonel's Review is the final evaluation of the Trooping the Colour parade before the event which will take place on Thursday, June 2, in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Soldiers on parade during The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on May 28 in London. The Colonel's Review is the final evaluation of the Trooping the Colour parade before the event which will take place on Thursday, June 2, in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Britain’s four-day celebration of this unprecedented historic event kicks off on Thursday at 10 a.m. BST (5 a.m. ET) with the Queen's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. The annual ceremony is returning to central London after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an impressive display of military pageantry, more than 1,200 officers from the Queen's personal troops, the Household Division, will be joined by several hundred Army musicians and 240 horses.

The "colour" -- or regimental flag -- will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards. The procession will start at Buckingham Palace and move down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, joined by members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

Upon returning from the parade ground, the Queen and members of the royal family will make their customary balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace. The event will close with a fly-past over the palace.

Later, 1,500 beacons will be set alight across the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and in UK Overseas Territories. The principal beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The lighting of beacons is a long running royal tradition used to mark jubilees, weddings and coronations. Beacons will also be lit in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

1 hr 18 min ago

Welcome to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Hang up your bunting, put the kettle on and grab your party hats -- the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II start today.

No other monarch in British history has achieved 70 years of service.

The Queen, then aged 25, acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI.

She became the longest-reigning British monarch in 2015, beating the time spent on the throne by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years, seven months.

To celebrate the unprecedented anniversary, a number of events have taken place around the UK this year. It all culminates in a four-day national bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5, known as the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The weekend will feature a variety of public events and community activities, as well as "national moments of reflection" on the Queen's seven decades as sovereign, according to the palace. The Queen's private estates -- including Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle -- are also joining in with jubilee themed events.

The upcoming celebrations will be the Queen's first jubilee without her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.