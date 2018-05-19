In the months leading up to the royal wedding, Kensington Palace has periodically announced some of the professionals tasked with coordinating details for the big day.

While we still have a ton of questions — like what Meghan Markle's dress looks like — here's a look at some of the people working on the special day:

The florist

London florist Philippa Craddock has been entrusted with decorating St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Craddock's team plans to use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, as well as branches of beech, birch and hornbeam for the chapel's floral displays.

PA Images/PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The photographer

Alexi Lubomirski, a renowned fashion and portrait photographer, will take the couple's official wedding photographs.

According to his website, Lubomirski studied under Mario Testino, a Peruvian photographer who took the official engagement photographs of Prince William and fiancée Kate Middleton in 2010. Testino has since become a recognized name in the fashion industry.

The baker

Claire Ptak, who was raised in California and now owns London-based bakery Violet Cakes, is baking the couple's cake.

According to the palace, the couple asked Ptak to make a "lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring" rather than the more traditional fruitcake. It will also feature buttercream and fresh flowers as decoration.