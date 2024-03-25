Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, a suspect in the shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, appears behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, on March 24. Yulia Morozova/Reuters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on reports that the four men alleged to have carried out the attack at Moscow's Crocus City concert hall had been tortured after being apprehended.

Peskov was asked by CNN:

“In the videos from the court, it is noticeable that the accused have visible signs of violence: bruises, a swollen face, a bandaged head covered in blood, one of them is in a wheelchair and with his eyes closed. Earlier, videos and photos emerged online suggesting torture. What happened to them and how can you comment on it?”

Peskov responded: “No, I leave this question unanswered.”

Suspect Muhammadsober Fayzov is pictured sitting in a medical transport chair during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow on March 25. Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

He also refused to comment on the Islamic State (ISIS) group's claim that it carried out the attack.

During a call with journalists Monday, Peskov was asked: “How can you explain the fact that ISIS was not mentioned by the officials among the versions of this terrorist attack?”

He responded: “The investigation is ongoing. So far, no coherent version has been voiced; only preliminary data has been discussed. No versions have been put forward yet.”

Regarding the claim of responsibility, which was made via the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency on Saturday, Peskov said:

“An investigation is underway. I repeat once again, here we need to wait for information from our official law enforcement agencies that are dealing with this matter.”

Neither President Vladimir Putin nor other senior Russian officials have referred to the claim by ISIS, which included releasing a video of the attack taken by one of the perpetrators.

This post has been updated to include Peskov's response to the ISIS claim.